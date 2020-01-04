Method Man accused of sleeping with Wendy Williams while his wife was fighting cancer

Instagram

Rapper Wu-Tang Clan allegedly connected with the host of & # 39; Wendy Williams Show & # 39; years ago when his wife Tamika was receiving chemotherapy for breast cancer.

Method man allegedly cheated on his wife Tamika Smith with Wendy Williams. It is rumored that the connection occurred years ago when Tamika, who married him Wu Tang Clan star in 2001, he was receiving chemotherapy for breast cancer.

In 2006, Meth infamously broke into Wendy after she told the public that Tamika was fighting cancer. He was furious with Wendy, saying that his wife wanted to keep it a secret and nobody, not even his wife's family, knew about the diagnosis of cancer.

So how did Wendy get the information when not even her close family knew about cancer?

According to a scoop from blogger Tasha K, Wendy got the information from Meth himself after they were intimate. The 48-year-old hip-hop star reportedly let his wife's health problems escape during a pillow talk with the host of "Wendy Williams Show."

Wendy also claimed in the air that Meth was sleeping with his wife's doctor, which he flatly denied. "She told me and [the doctor] was fucking king. What kind of shit is that, man?" he said. "You don't do that to anyone. You say the shit you want to say about me, don't say anything about my family, man."

Tamika Smith has kicked cancer on the sidewalk. She shares three children, two sons and one daughter, with her husband whose real name is Clifford M. Smith Jr. The rapper has been fiercely protective of his family and personal life.

"You're going to attack me any way you like, I'm in the entertainment business, but you don't attack my family, my wife," he criticized Wendy after she revealed the battle against Tamika's cancer. "It's bad enough that she didn't have a hair on her head, you think she wants people to look at her, point her out and talk to her about how sick she is. No one knew anything until Wendy Williams said it was crap."

In 2016, Meth was not excited when a blogger posted a rare picture of his wife. He asked them to take it away. "I'll ask again if you could lower it, if you have any decency in you. Please!" he pleaded on Twitter in vain.

"I guess n likes are more important than good taste and decency … Smh," he expressed frustrations. "I finished with social networks until further notice."