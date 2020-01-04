Meghan McCain breaks the silence after the request of his dismissal of & # 39; The View & # 39;

A B C

Meghan McCain apparently he has responded to a request asking for his removal from "Sight"The conservative co-host went to Instagram Stories on Friday, January 3 to post a challenging quote about her path.

"I make the way," said the quote, which was attributed to the late Denis Johnson, a poet and author known for his books Jesus & # 39; Son and the winner of the National Tree of Stone Fiction Book Award. "I draw the map. Nothing happens to me … I'm the one that is happening."

The daughter of the 2008 presidential candidate and US Senator John McCain did not explicitly say that the appointment was his response to the petition that has more than 5,000 signatures as of now. However, considering the time, it was natural for people to perceive the publication as their response.

The petition was launched earlier this week and the petitioner wanted "The View" to drop Meghan and bring the previous co-hosts. Ana Navarro or Jedidiah Bila. "Anyone who like me has seen The View for years and has seen the acidity and immaturity that Meghan has brought to the program does not need much persuasion," the petitioner wrote.

"We're going to get her out of our favorite morning show and return to Faux News, where she can keep talking about Obama possibly faking tears with onions after they killed young children at school," the petitioner continued.

The petition called attention to social networks, as it had hundreds of comments from the signatories. "Although it's THE VIEW, it's been more like & # 39; Meghan & # 39; s View & # 39; that's unacceptable," one person wrote in the comments section. "MM is very disrespectful, very self-centered. We should have everyone's views, but MM takes him to extremes. He needs to go to a different place."

"Although I appreciate having a conservative voice on the show, Meghan acts like a girl instead of an adult woman. When she talks, it's all about her and her family instead of the topic under discussion," reads another comment. Meanwhile, another called Meghan "CHILD, screaming, authoritarian, disrespectful."