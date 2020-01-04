Meghan Markle and Prince Harry send a powerful message to Australia

Meghan markle Y Prince Harry They are shedding light on the devastating forest fires that have spread across Australia for months.

Without showing signs of stopping, some 12.35 million acres have been burned in Australia, destroying more than 1,400 homes and taking the lives of some 23 people. According to CBS News, "more than half a billion wild animals have perished in the flames,quot; and the number is expected to "increase exponentially."

On Saturday, January 4, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took Instagram to send a powerful message to Australia, its residents who have been forced to evacuate their homes and the volunteer firefighters who have been fighting the flames.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those across Australia who continue to face the devastating fires that have been raging for months," Meghan and Harry wrote on Instagram, along with devastating images of the effects of forest fires in Australia.

The subtitles continued: "From areas with which we are personally connected, such as the communities and people we visited in New South Wales in 2018, to the fires in California and parts of Africa, we are surprised by the increasingly overlapping presence of these environmental disasters, including, of course, the destruction of the Amazon that continues. "