Meghan Markle and Prince Harry send a powerful message to Australia

Meghan markle Y Prince Harry They are shedding light on the devastating forest fires that have spread across Australia for months.
Without showing signs of stopping, some 12.35 million acres have been burned in Australia, destroying more than 1,400 homes and taking the lives of some 23 people. According to CBS News, "more than half a billion wild animals have perished in the flames,quot; and the number is expected to "increase exponentially."
On Saturday, January 4, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took Instagram to send a powerful message to Australia, its residents who have been forced to evacuate their homes and the volunteer firefighters who have been fighting the flames.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with those across Australia who continue to face the devastating fires that have been raging for months," Meghan and Harry wrote on Instagram, along with devastating images of the effects of forest fires in Australia.
The subtitles continued: "From areas with which we are personally connected, such as the communities and people we visited in New South Wales in 2018, to the fires in California and parts of Africa, we are surprised by the increasingly overlapping presence of these environmental disasters, including, of course, the destruction of the Amazon that continues. "
"This global environmental crisis has now been described as Ecocide," they continued. "It's easy to feel helpless, but there is always a way to help."
In addition, the two encouraged the public to discover how to "lend,quot; their support and learn more about what is happening not only in Australia but also in other parts of the world. The couple joined the NSW Rural Fire Service and the Australian Red Cross as places where fans and supporters can help.
This week, local authorities have urged more than 100,000 people in the southeastern part of the country to evacuate, while the state of emergency has been declared.
On Friday, January 3, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also went to Twitter to express their support. Kate MiddletonY Prince William wrote: "Our followers in Australia can find the latest information on fires by following the accounts in she is ready. While the devastating fires continue, our thoughts remain with those affected and those who work heroically to fight them. "
The couple visited Australia during their royal tour in 2014 and the Duke had previously traveled there for an official visit twice, starting in 1983 with his father. Prince carlos and late mother Princess Diana.
On Saturday, January 4, Kate and William took Instagram to share another powerful message similar to Meghan and Harry.
"We remain shocked and deeply saddened to hear about forest fires that are destroying homes, livelihoods and wildlife in much of Australia," said the message posted on the Instagram account of Kensington Palace. "Our thoughts and prayers are with all the people and communities affected by this devastating event. We send our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who have tragically lost their lives and to the brave firefighters who continue to risk their own lives. Save the lives of others ".
Queen Elizabeth II He also turned to the social media platform to share his own message in support of Australia and those affected.
"I was deeply saddened to hear the continuing wildfires and their devastating impact in many parts of Australia. My thanks to the emergency services and those who put their own lives in danger to help communities in need. Prince Philip and I send our thoughts and Prayers to all Australians at this difficult time, "the publication said.
Pink He also joined the cry for support for people in Australia affected by forest fires.
However, the artist shares more than just words. On Friday night, the artist announced on Instagram that she had pledged to donate $ 500,000 to firefighters fighting the fires.
"I am totally devastated seeing what is happening in Australia right now with the terrible forest fires," he wrote on the social media platform. "I pledge contributions a $ 500,000 donation directly to local fire services that are fighting so hard on the front line. My heart is with our friends and family in Oz ❤️"
Australian stars like Bindi Irwin, daughter of the late "crocodile hunter,quot; Steve Irwin, X Men& # 39; s Hugh JackmanY Nicole KidmanHe also turned to social networks to express his support for his community in the country.
