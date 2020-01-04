Max Litchfield on winning the International Swimming League in Las Vegas | News news





Max Litchfield said the ISL event was & # 39; crazy & # 39; and helped move forward swimming forward

Making history in Las Vegas and glory in the inaugural International Swimming League.

GB swimmer Max Litchfield He finished the season with a big bang and a trophy for his efforts with his Energy Standard team in America.

24 years old Sky Sports Scholar reveals all about a few special nights before Christmas …

"Vegas baby!

The Vegas, Nevada. The Mandalay Bay Hotel. The place where history would be made in the last weeks of 2019 with my Energy Standard team in front of London Roar, Cali Condors and LA Current!

And he did not disappoint!

Moving away from the brightness and glamor of the Las Vegas Strip, we fight in the pool. For anyone who has not seen the ISL on television, it is a direct confrontation team competition with two swimmers (or two teams in the relay) of each team competing in multiple events obtaining points for their individual rankings.

An incredible and scathing end in Las Vegas for the ISL

For two afternoons and five hours of running, only one champion would be crowned as the first ISL champion.

Upon reaching this final, we won the three qualifying rounds, leaving us as the only undefeated team.

The best thing that I love about this format is to be part of a team, although you remain individual in that you compete on your own, you feel part of something bigger and I think it is incredible for the sport to advance.

With that, although it is also difficult to see. Throughout the weekend he went back and forth between all teams with each race and each point meaning a lot!

In the end it all came down to the events of men's and women's skins. The masks are a series of three 50-meter freestyle where people are eliminated after each round.

2:14 What happens in a British swimming training camp? Max Litchfield takes you behind the scenes in Spain. What happens in a British swimming training camp? Max Litchfield takes you behind the scenes in Spain.

Entering the masks, we were in second place ahead of the Cali Condors and only followed the London Roar. The entire team was ready and prepared in our equipment box and ready for the best environment I have experienced in a swimming meeting.

In both mask events we recover enough points to win the title. We came back crazy. I had never experienced anything like this in my life: incredible and unforgettable!

Eight teams in recent months, with swimmers from all over the world joined together to create history and advance in the sport of swimming, and I couldn't be more grateful to have the pleasure of being at the forefront of everything!