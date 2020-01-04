Match Report – Swindon 1 – 1 Bradford

















Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Swindon Town and Bradford City.

Shay McCartan's 89-minute free kick rescued a point for Bradford in a 1-1 draw against 10 leaders of the Two Swindon League.

Jerry Yates' penalty put Swindon 1-0 up after 11 minutes, but Bradford hit in the final minutes when McCartan threw a free kick into the back of the net.

Jordan Lyden was kicked out in the second half of the break time to aggravate the last disappointing minutes for the hosts.

In a game with few opportunities, Swindon could have been leading three minutes earlier if Kaiyne Woolery had not reached a wide range.

Bradford rarely threatened before his goal, but he was close to the middle of the first half when backup midfielder Anthony Grant lost the ball to Chris Taylor, who made a brief run before snuggling just across the edge of the area.

Anthony O & # 39; Connor made an effort off the post after a corner in the middle of the first half and Matt Palmer hit the bar for about 20 minutes.