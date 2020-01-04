Match report – Stevenage 0-0 Colchester

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Last update: 04/01/20 6:08 pm









1:41

Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Stevenage and Colchester United.

Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Stevenage and Colchester United.

Fighting 10-man Stevenage, he kept Colchester United in a 0-0 draw at Lamex Stadium.

Dean Parrett wasted a golden-edged opportunity to give Stevenage a 10-minute lead after poorly controlling Craig Mackail-Smith's pass seven yards from the goal.

But after Harry Pell had directed a good opportunity for Colchester, the hosts were reduced to 10 men in the 19th minute when Tom Soares was sent off for a serious foul on Luke Gambin in the middle of half of Colchester.

Stevenage's goalkeeper, Paul Farman, brilliantly shook Luke Norris's header and just after the half-hour mark made another great stop to deny Norris, whose follow-up effort was cleared from the line by Paul Digby, before Farman make another good block to frustrate Callum Harriott

Frank Nouble's attempted shot hit Farman in the face shortly after, and before halftime Stevenage almost scored a goal in his own door when a clearance attempt hit Ben Nugent and bounced off the crossbar.

Farman denied that Pell and Harriott led a great far post opportunity, but the loot was shared.

New Year, same Super 6!

FREE TO PLAY: Don't miss the chance to win the jackpot of £ 250,000 for the sixth time this season.

Recent Articles

The French Montana song was expelled from the Spotify list, fake transmissions were removed

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
InstagramAccording to reports, & # 39; Writing on the Wall & # 39; It was broadcast more than 1 million times on Spotify in...
Read more

Adele accused of looking too skinny in new social media posts

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Earlier this month, Adele caused social media controversy over his appearances in images, showing a new and much thinner figure. And although many people...
Read more

Nicole Kidman reacts to Australian fires at the Golden Globe event – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more

Brielle Biermann reveals that she removed lip fillings

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Instagram stories It is a new year and a new decade for Brielle Biermann.The 22-year-old reality show personality is making some...
Read more

Renee Zellweger took Jason Wu to the Palm Springs International Film Festival

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Renee Zellweger dressed Jason Wu at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, where she won the Desert Palm Achievement Award for her role in...
Read more
©