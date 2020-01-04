Match report – Stevenage 0-0 Colchester

















Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Stevenage and Colchester United.

Fighting 10-man Stevenage, he kept Colchester United in a 0-0 draw at Lamex Stadium.

Dean Parrett wasted a golden-edged opportunity to give Stevenage a 10-minute lead after poorly controlling Craig Mackail-Smith's pass seven yards from the goal.

But after Harry Pell had directed a good opportunity for Colchester, the hosts were reduced to 10 men in the 19th minute when Tom Soares was sent off for a serious foul on Luke Gambin in the middle of half of Colchester.

Stevenage's goalkeeper, Paul Farman, brilliantly shook Luke Norris's header and just after the half-hour mark made another great stop to deny Norris, whose follow-up effort was cleared from the line by Paul Digby, before Farman make another good block to frustrate Callum Harriott

Frank Nouble's attempted shot hit Farman in the face shortly after, and before halftime Stevenage almost scored a goal in his own door when a clearance attempt hit Ben Nugent and bounced off the crossbar.

Farman denied that Pell and Harriott led a great far post opportunity, but the loot was shared.