Match Report – Scunthorpe 1 – 3 Plymouth

By Lisa Witt
Sports

The highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Scunthorpe and Plymouth.

Teen striker Luke Jephcott enjoyed a dream of return to action when Plymouth Argyle secured consecutive victories with a 3-1 success at Scunthorpe.

Twenty-four hours after being removed from a loan period in Southern League Truro City, the 19-year-old was thrown directly into the initial lineup and responded with an orthopedic device.

Jephcott dismissed the Pilgrims in the 12th minute, sweeping home from the outskirts of the six-yard box from a cozy downtown George Cooper.

Scunthorpe snorted and snorted in response to being left behind, but lacked quality in the final third to capitalize on some good periods of possession.

Argyle applied much less pressure but made his attacks worthwhile, with Byron Moore finishing off another Cooper crossing to the far post to double his lead five minutes after the second half.

Six minutes later they scored their third goal, and Jephcott took advantage of a great mistake by local goalkeeper Jake Eastwood, who fired a shot from Danny Mayor, crashing into an empty net.

Substitute Kevin van Veen beat the offside trap to shoot Scunthorpe a lifeline in the 65th minute, but despite a period of pressure, it was nothing but a comfort.

