Match report – Salford City 1 – 2 Walsall

Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Salford and Walsall.

Walsall beat Salford on the League Two table with a 2-1 victory over his hosts.

Caolan Lavery advanced the Saddlers in the first half and Josh Gordon extended his lead after the break, while Brandon Thomas-Asante withdrew one for the Ammies.

Craig Conway shot on the bar before Jake Jervis was half volley off target when Salford began to shine.

Thomas-Asante found Luke Armstrong whose goal play was saved by visiting goalkeeper Liam Roberts in the 20th minute.

Walsall came forward when the Wes McDonald crossing found Lavery, and although Chris Neal initially denied it, the Saddlers shooter got the rebound in the 27th minute.

The impulse of Thomas-Asante forced Roberts into action before the break and the crossing of James Clarke was received by Lavery after the restart, but Neal intervened.

The visitors doubled their lead six minutes after the break when Neal denied Lavery twice just to get Gordon to stab the loose ball.

Roberts saved Conway's goal center, but Thomas-Asante cut the deficit in half with a 62-minute finish since the end was delivered.

Roberts avoided Joey Jones 'lightning and expertly stopped Christian Burgess' header at the time of injury to deny Salford a very late leveler.