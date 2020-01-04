Match report – S & # 39; land 3 – 1 Lincoln

















1:53



The highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Lincoln City.

The highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Lincoln City.

Sunderland claimed his first home victory since early November, as three goals in the first half secured a 3-1 victory over Lincoln in Sky Bet League One.

Phil Parkinson's team dominated from the start at the Stadium of Light and took a well-deserved lead in the 19th minute, with Tom Flanagan climbing higher within the six-yard area to head to Chris Maguire's corner.

Maguire bothered Lincoln's defense all afternoon and the Sunderland striker was very involved in his team's second goal four minutes later.

He closed Lincoln goalkeeper Josh Vickers, who mistakenly tried to play a square ball from his own six-yard box. His attempt to pass shot at Maguire, and Lynden Gooch beat Michael Bostwick to return home from close range.

0:30 Lincoln's goalkeeper, Josh Vickers, had a moment to forget, as his mistake led to a Sunderland goal in his defeat at the Stadium of Light. Lincoln's goalkeeper, Josh Vickers, had a moment to forget, as his mistake led to a Sunderland goal in his defeat at the Stadium of Light.

Gooch was also responsible for Sunderland's third goal shortly before the half-hour mark, running towards Jon McLaughlin's long clearance over Lincoln's defense before quietly placing a low end in the lower right corner.

The visitors did not manage to register a single effort in the goal at the opening hour, but they reached a goal in the middle of the second half.

Harry Anderson beat Denver Hume in the area and drilled in a low shot that Tyler Walker returned home from close range.