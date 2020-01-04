Match report – Mansfield 0 – 1 Grimsby

%MINIFYHTMLc588a1df6b0d04effec1469b5c03b85e9% %MINIFYHTMLc588a1df6b0d04effec1469b5c03b85e10%









Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Mansfield and Grimsby Town.

Grimsby gave the new boss Ian Holloway a winning start as they fought for a 1-0 victory at Mansfield despite playing with 10 men for 80 minutes.

A goal at Mal Benning's own goal in the second half saw Grimsby at home after former Mansfield defender Luke Waterfall was sent off for being late and hard on Jacob Mellis in the 10th minute.

A poor first half saw Mansfield dominate possession and Danny Rose sent Nicky Maynard to clear in the 27th minute, but goalkeeper James McKeown got enough to deflect the ball.

In the additional time of the first half, local goalkeeper Conrad Logan saved Charles Vernam's powerful shot.

Harry Clifton was wide for Grimsby and Mellis too tall for Mansfield in an open start to the second half. Then McKeown saved a sharp shot from Benning at the time stamp.

But the deadlock was broken in the 66th minute when Benning attacked a dangerous low crossing of Liam Gibson from the left to his own net.

McKeown then turned to deny Maynard the last kick of the game.