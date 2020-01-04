Match report – Macc & # 39; field 1 – 0 Cambridge U

Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Macclesfield and Cambridge United.

Macclesfield, without a manager, raised some of the sadness with a 1-0 win at home against Cambridge.

Since former boss Daryl McMahon resigned on Thursday, the Silkmen were led by club favorite Danny Whitaker.

And the very troublesome club in League Two set aside their problems off the field while dominating the first half, leading the fifth-minute goal of Arthur Gnahoua.

A free kick in the corner of the Cambridge area was hit inside the near post by Gnahoua, a hit that U's goalkeeper, Callum Burton, will not want to see again.

The hosts had other opportunities, with Jay Harris shooting wide, Gnahoua's goal effort went wide and Joe Ironside narrowly lost the target.

Cambridge's best opportunity for the first half fell to former Macc midfielder Paul Lewis, but Fiacre Kelleher was in a perfect position to direct his effort off the line.

Lewis missed the best opportunity for second-period visitors, crashing his short-range finish against the post after Sam Smith's header had accommodated him wonderfully.

And after surviving that scare, Macc, whom Fraser Horsfall had denied a goal for an offside flag, was a good value for his first victory since October.

