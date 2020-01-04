Match report – Lobos 0-0 Man Utd







Matt Doherty was denied a goal when Manchester United held Wolves

Manchester United and Wolves will require a replay after playing a goalless draw in the third round tie of the FA Cup in Molineux.

Alternates Marcus Rashford and Raúl Jiménez left the bank to hit the wood from their respective sides, but none of the teams made enough to progress through the night.

Wolves had the best of the game from the beginning with Romain Saiss heading from a corner before Matt Doherty forced a good stop from Sergio Romero.

But that was the only target shot of any of the teams before the interval, as the Wolves fought to build attacks, while United's ownership domain was too sterile.

Wolves: Ruddy (6), Dendoncker (5), Coady (7), Kilman (5), Doherty (7), Saiss (6), Neves (6), Vinegar (5), Traore (7), Ashley-Seal (5 )), Net (6). Subs: Jiménez (7), Moutinho (6), Jonny (6) Man Utd: Romero (7), Young (6), Lindelof (6), Maguire (6), Williams (6), Pereira (6), Matic (5), Chong (6), Mata (6), James (6), Greenwood (7). Subs: Fred (6), Rashford (6), Dalot (5)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did not have Anthony Martial and appointed Rashford among the substitutes, so, although Mason Greenwood impressed, the vanguard was lacking.

Jiménez's presentation for young striker Benny Ashley-Seal at halftime seemed to change that for Wolves and they showed much more purpose in the second half.

Adama Traore faces Nemanja Matic in goalless draw at Molineux

The lively Adama Traore fed Pedro Neto to the edge of the area and his low shot demanded another good stop from Romero in the goal of Manchester United.

Greenwood provoked a counterattack shortly after and when Tahith Chong suffered a foul, Juan Mata completely cheated on John Ruddy with the free kick just to see him go wide.

It was Solskjaer's turn to seek a breakthrough from the bank and it was almost instantly worth it when Rashford's shot was deflected towards the crossbar seconds after his arrival.

However, it was the Wolves who put more pressure on the winner and thought they had found him when Doherty went home only to discard him, since the ball had first looked at his arm.

The wolves made five changes to the team that were defeated at Watford on New Year's Day with John Ruddy entering, as well as Ruben Neves, Ruben Vinegar and Max Kilman. The surprise inclusion was the 21-year-old striker Benny Ashley-Seal, who received his first feature film. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also renewed things after the defeat of Manchester United against Arsenal. Sergio Romero, Ashley Young, Brandon Williams, Andreas Pereira, Juan Mata, Tahith Chong and Mason Greenwood entered the team when seven changes were made.

Jimenez then hit the goal frame from a narrow angle after a driving race, since the atmosphere really set off in front of a house full of 31,381 fans.

But the decisive goal did not come and the teams must do it again in Manchester.

Whats Next?

The wolves have a rare half of next week off. They return to action next Saturday when they host Newcastle United, a team that has lost its last three Premier League games.

Manchester United will face their local Manchester City rivals in Old Trafford in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semifinal on Tuesday night. That game is live in Sky Sports Football. Back in the Premier League, United will face Norwich City in Old Trafford next Saturday.