Match report – Getafe 0 – 3 R Madrid





Raphael Varane was on target for Real Madrid in a 3-0 victory at Getafe

Raphael Varane had a hand in two goals when Real Madrid won their Getafe neighbors 3-0 in their return to La Liga action after the winter break.

The French defender provided the air challenge that led to David Soria's goal and then headed for the second shortly after the break.

Thibaut Courtois was forced to make a series of good saves for Madrid before visitors added a late third of Luka Modric.

The victory extended Madrid's undefeated streak to 10 league games and angered the title's rivals, Barcelona, ​​who will face a derby against Espanyol on Saturday.

Luka Modric celebrates his goal with his teammates while Real extends his lead

Madrid, without the suspended Sergio Ramos, started on the front foot with Karim Benzema with a saved header, but soon they trusted Courtois to keep them level.

The goalkeeper produced an impressive stop to stop Mauro Arambarri's explosive volley from the edge of the area in the 24th minute.

Ten minutes later, and after a short delay due to a failure in the referee's team, Madrid came forward.

Goalkeeper Soria, under the pressure of Varane, could not hit the center of Ferland Mendy when the ball bounced on his arm towards the empty net.

Getafe had a lightning start in the second half when Angel Rodriguez shot and Jaime Mata was rejected by an expanding Courtois, although both were signaled offside.

But Madrid scored 2-0 after 53 minutes when the unmarked Varane headed for Toni Kroos's free kick, and VAR confirmed that the Frenchman had stayed in the field.

Gareth Bale had a glorious opportunity to leave the game in bed, making a direct effort towards Soria after they played it.

But Real added a third in the extra time when Modric converted from Federico Valverde's pass, condemning Getafe to only his second loss in the local league in this period.