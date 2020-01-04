Match Report – Crawley 1 – 1 Forest Grn

















1:42



Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Crawley and Forest Green.

A second half goal by Jordan Tunnicliffe gave Forest Green a deserved Sky Bet League Two points after Mark Cooper's men gave Crawley the lead in a 1-1 draw at Broadfield Stadium.

The Rovers, who have now won only one of their last eight league games, dominated for long periods after the break, but once again it was their completion that disappointed them.

Rovers had failed to score in six of his previous nine league games and offensive midfielder Javani Brown, signed by Colchester until the end of the season and recruited directly to the side, provided momentum from the beginning.

Brown had a close range shot from goalkeeper Glenn Morris before Morris suffocated his ball in the area while trying to set up Aaron Collins.

Striker Ashley Nadesan should have reached the target at the other end when he shot wide after Ollie Palmer knocked down the far post.

Crawley broke the deadlock in the halftime blow when a defensive lapse of Liam Kitching allowed Bez Lubala to score his eleventh goal of the season at close range after Nadesan played the ball.

Brown threatened to respond shortly after the interval, but his shot from outside the area was saved by goalkeeper Glenn Morris.

But Rovers reached the level just after the time the defender Tunnicliffe headed for his own goal after a Nathan McGinley crossing.

Goalkeeper Morris came to Crawley's rescue by saving a header from goal by Matt Mills after McGinley's crossing when the honors ended even.