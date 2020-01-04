Match report – Cheltenham 3-0 Oldham

















The highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Cheltenham and Oldham.

Goals by Max Sheaf, debutant Alfie May and Ryan Broom secured a comfortable 3-0 home win for Cheltenham over Oldham.

The Robins' first victory in six games brought them back to the Sky Bet League Two playoff positions.

Sheaf hit in the 32nd minute, finishing long after Tahvon Campbell's kick from the left. It was the first EFL goal of the Hull lender's career.

Zebell de la Paz denied Campbell after running one on one after a Sheaf pass, then May had the ball in the net five minutes before the break, but handball was not allowed.

Cheltenham pressed for a second after the break, but his experienced goalkeeper Scott Flinders was taken on a stretcher after a collision with Scott Wilson in the 57th minute.

May put the 2-0 in the 76th minute after Campbell's best work, shooting closely after his initial effort was blocked.

Substitute goalkeeper Rhys Lovett made the save of the game to avoid a powerful blow from Oldham's replacement Chris Eagles.

Broom added the third in the aggregate time after Sean Long's pass.