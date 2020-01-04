Match report – Cheltenham 3-0 Oldham

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Last update: 04/01/20 6:24 pm









1:59

The highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Cheltenham and Oldham.

The highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Cheltenham and Oldham.

Goals by Max Sheaf, debutant Alfie May and Ryan Broom secured a comfortable 3-0 home win for Cheltenham over Oldham.

The Robins' first victory in six games brought them back to the Sky Bet League Two playoff positions.

Sheaf hit in the 32nd minute, finishing long after Tahvon Campbell's kick from the left. It was the first EFL goal of the Hull lender's career.

Zebell de la Paz denied Campbell after running one on one after a Sheaf pass, then May had the ball in the net five minutes before the break, but handball was not allowed.

Cheltenham pressed for a second after the break, but his experienced goalkeeper Scott Flinders was taken on a stretcher after a collision with Scott Wilson in the 57th minute.

May put the 2-0 in the 76th minute after Campbell's best work, shooting closely after his initial effort was blocked.

Substitute goalkeeper Rhys Lovett made the save of the game to avoid a powerful blow from Oldham's replacement Chris Eagles.

Broom added the third in the aggregate time after Sean Long's pass.

New Year, same Super 6!

FREE TO PLAY: Don't miss the chance to win the jackpot of £ 250,000 for the sixth time this season.

Recent Articles

The French Montana song was expelled from the Spotify list, fake transmissions were removed

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
InstagramAccording to reports, & # 39; Writing on the Wall & # 39; It was broadcast more than 1 million times on Spotify in...
Read more

Adele accused of looking too skinny in new social media posts

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Earlier this month, Adele caused social media controversy over his appearances in images, showing a new and much thinner figure. And although many people...
Read more

Nicole Kidman reacts to Australian fires at the Golden Globe event – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more

Brielle Biermann reveals that she removed lip fillings

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Instagram stories It is a new year and a new decade for Brielle Biermann.The 22-year-old reality show personality is making some...
Read more

Renee Zellweger took Jason Wu to the Palm Springs International Film Festival

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Renee Zellweger dressed Jason Wu at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, where she won the Desert Palm Achievement Award for her role in...
Read more
©