Mass evacuation as catastrophic forest fires get worse in Australia | News

Canberra, Australia – Forest fires continue to ravage southeastern Australia, with unprecedented heat and drought that cause more than 200 fire fronts in several states.

The catastrophic conditions led to the largest evacuation of the country in peacetime on Friday while cities were preparing for the worst.

With strong winds and temperatures of more than 45 degrees Celsius in much of the region, more than 100,000 residents left the evacuation zones in the three most affected states of New South Wales (NSW), Victoria and South Australia.

Both locals and tourists were strongly encouraged to leave by the authorities, or face being stranded once the access and supply routes were cut by fire.

Twelve emergency warnings were issued in New South Wales and 13 in Victoria, and thunderstorms were generated in multiple locations.

A time lapse of pyro-luminous clouds that form over the Currowan fire tonight. It was recorded around 7pm on January 4 from Suttons Forest looking towards Bowral.

A time lapse of pyro-luminous clouds that form over the Currowan fire tonight. It was recorded around 7pm on January 4 from Suttons Forest looking towards Bowral.

The fires have already burned more than 6 million hectares of land, which is equivalent to an area twice as large as Belgium or most of Ireland.

At least 23 people have died, dozens more are missing and at least 1,300 houses have been destroyed. An estimated 500 million animals, including wild animals and farm animals, have died.

The cities on the south coast of New South Wales were taken by surprise on New Year's Eve when a large fire suddenly moved eastward overnight.

On Saturday, the roads were quiet and the urban centers deserted, but recycling bins with yellow caps were placed outside the houses to indicate where the residents were staying to fight the coals and detect fires.

Up to 3,000 military reservists were summoned to face Australia's relentless forest fire crisis on Saturday when tens of thousands of residents fled their homes amid catastrophic conditions (Australian Department of Defense / Brochure / AFP)

More than 20 new fires had been unleashed on the south coast of New South Wales, between Batemans Bay and Nowra, in the middle of the afternoon, with flames reaching 40 meters outside Nowra.

Thousands of locals took refuge in evacuation centers and on the beach, as warnings were issued "too late to leave,quot; in several areas. Telecommunications and electricity continue to fall in many of the small towns along the coast.

Canberra residents, Julie and Jim Stuart, left their holiday home at Mossy Point, just south of Batemans Bay, after days of preparation.

"Our house is on the cliff at Mossy Point," Julie Stuart told Al Jazeera. "If we had stayed, the only escape route would have been on the cliff."

"With the size of the flames and their ferocity, there is no way we can defend our area if necessary," he said. Initially, her husband had wanted to stay, but she reconsidered after authorities warned them that Mossy Point would probably "go."

& # 39; Completely unprecedented & # 39;

In Victoria, more than 1,100 people and 115 pets were evacuated by two Australian Navy ships from the city of Mallacoota in Gippsland.

They arrived in Hastings near Melbourne after sailing for 16 hours. More than 4,000 people have been isolated in Mallacoota since a huge fire spread on Monday night, when they were forced to take refuge from the flames on the pier and the beach in the city.

"It is a massive relocation of a nature that is unprecedented in the history of Gippsland," said local parliament member Darren Chester.

In Canberra, the capital of the country, the temperature reached 43.6 degrees Celsius in the city center on Saturday, breaking previous records of 1968 and 1969.

According to one of the few positive aspects found, the air quality improved after two days of the worst pollution in the world according to AirVisual.

The smoke from nearby forest fires had been so bad that the MRI machines at Canberra Hospital were unusable and Australia Post stopped deliveries.

Hardware stores and pharmaceutical stores were sold with protective masks, while supermarkets on the outskirts of the capital emptied food and water while locals prepared for the worst, fearing the repetition of the devastating forest fires of 2003.

In the nearby snowy mountains, also designated as an evacuation region, the ski resorts turned on their snow machines to protect the infrastructure.

Fire crews were removed mid afternoon from multiple areas in the snowy mountains as wind gusts of up to 60 km / h began to push fires quickly forward and fire embers far ahead of fronts. Electricity was affected in the region when the fire eliminated two electrical substations just before 6 p.m.

Troops to deploy

Meanwhile, in the state of South Australia, a forest fire on Kangaroo Island had burned at least 100,000 hectares of the island.

Two people were found dead in their burned car, and the territories of large numbers of native animals, including endangered species such as dunnarts, bandicoots and the only chlamydian koalas population in Australia, have been devastated.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been criticized for a slow and inadequate response to forest fires. Morrison received a cold reception on Friday from the residents of the destroyed city of NSW Cobargo, and local firefighters and the Rural Fire Service (RFS) refused to shake his hand and accused him of ignoring pleas for further assistance before this fire season

On Saturday afternoon, the federal government announced that 3,000 reservists from the defense force would be deployed to help evacuation and recovery efforts. This is the first time in the history of Australia that a mandatory call for reservists has been issued.

For many Australians, the federal and state government responses were not satisfactory. Writer Erin Riley established an online "find a bed,quot; service for evacuees in Victoria and New South Wales at the end of last week when she learned how many people needed temporary accommodation.

"Many people who have evacuated have done so with pets, or prefer to stay in their community than go further," Riley said. "We have had an overwhelming response, with almost 3000 Australians who have so far volunteered to open their homes."

On Saturday night, NSW RFS commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons told media that a change in the south wind could complicate the situation overnight.

"We are receiving reports of significant damage and destruction … in several of these different locations of fire, given the speed and ferocity at which these fires burn," Fitzsimmons said. "And I think, unfortunately, we need to be prepared (for bad news), probably tomorrow morning."