Many Indian states "will not implement the Modi citizenship law,quot; | India News

New Delhi, India – The political challenges for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the passage of the Citizens Amendment Act (CAA) are increasing with several Indian states that say they will not implement the contentious law seen as anti-Muslim, and support national protests against it .

On Friday, Pinarayi Vijayan, prime minister of the southern state of Kerala, wrote to 11 of his counterparts, urging them to join and coordinate their efforts as part of the opposition's rejection against the CAA.

"I wrote to 11 main ministers who requested intervention in CAA. Why do we resist?" Vijayan posted on Twitter, along with a copy of the letter he sent.

"Apprehensions have arisen between large sectors of our society as a result of the Citizenship Amendment Act of 2019. The need for time is unity among all Indians who wish to protect democracy and secularism," said his letter.

Meanwhile, 27 people died in almost a month of protests against the law, with at least 19 of those deaths reported in the state of Uttar Pradesh, ruled by a hard-line Hindu nationalist belonging to the Modi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Fear and fury for CAA and NRC

Boosted by the right-wing BJP and approved by parliament last month, CAA will grant Indian citizenship to "persecuted,quot; minorities: Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jainists, Parisians and Christians, from India's neighbors, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan, but blocks naturalization for Muslims

Opposition parties and legal experts argue that the law is discriminatory, as it highlights Muslims in an officially secular nation of 1.3 billion people, almost 15 percent of whom are Muslims, who fear that the law has as aim to marginalize them.

A demonstration organized by several Muslim groups in the city of Kochi de Kerala against citizenship law (AFP)

Fears have been exacerbated with a planned National Citizens Registry (NRC), a count of Indian citizens that the BJP wants to carry out across the country, which creates anxiety over the documents that people would need to prove their citizenship. .

NRC was originally an exclusive exercise of the state of Assam, in the northeast, ethnically diverse, where a movement against allowing any undocumented migrant, regardless of religion, to settle there has been ongoing for decades.

A final list of citizens, published in August, excluded nearly 1.9 million residents, which made them stateless.

Recently, the Modi government approved almost $ 130 billion to carry out a National Population Registry (NPR) nationwide, which according to Muslims and activists is a precursor to the NRC.

Critics say the movements are part of an agenda of Hindu supremacy driven by Modi since he came to power almost six years ago.

"Down with fascism,quot; and "Save the constitution,quot; are some of the most popular slogans in more than three weeks of protests, in which a large number of Muslims have participated.

Multiple petitions have been filed that challenge the new law as unconstitutional in the Supreme Court of India, which will hear some of those pleas on January 22.

Many states refuse to implement CAA

Several of the 11 states to which Vijayan wrote already expressed their opposition to the citizenship law and publicly declared that they will not implement it.

The chief minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, a staunch critic of Modi, has led several mass demonstrations in her state against the law. Last week, he said he will not implement CAA "while alive."

"In 2020, ordinary citizens, including students, lead this movement," he told Al Jazeera Derek O & # 39; Brien of the Trinamool Congress party that governs West Bengal.

"This is a popular movement to save the idea of ​​India."

Punjab, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, ruled by the main opposition party of Congress, also announced that they will not impose the new law on their states.

The law has also been rejected in the western state of Maharashtra, where Congress is part of a coalition government led by Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray, a former ally of the BJP whose Shiv Sena party had voted in favor of the citizenship bill in the lower house of Parliament of India.

"The fact is that NRC and CAA cannot be decoupled. Together they are a manifestation of deliberate exclusion policies to marginalize the Muslim community and effectively deprive them of their rights," Congress spokesman Sanjay Jha told Al Jazeera.

"We will discuss this segregationist policy of the BJP in the courts and public squares throughout the country," he said, and said he expected the Supreme Court to overthrow the CAA.

MA Baby, a member of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Kerala, said the constitution of India does not allow discrimination based on religion.

"It is a perverse idea that the RSS controls the BJP to foster a religious division within India," he told Al Jazeera, referring to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (National Volunteer Association), the far-right mentor of BJP who is inspired by Germany of the Nazi era.

A boy holds a banner during a protest against CAA and NRC in New Delhi (Nasir Kachroo / NurPhoto / Getty Images)

Government says states forced to follow

Meanwhile, the Modi government remains challenging, and the federal law minister said this week that states have a "constitutional duty,quot; to implement laws passed by parliament.

At a rally in Rajasthan on Friday, Modi's close adviser and Indian Interior Minister Amit Shah said: "Even if all these (opposition) parties come together, BJP will not go back an inch on this issue of CAA."

BJP spokesman GVL Narasimha Rao told Al Jazeera that criticisms of the CAA opposition are "hypocrites."

"Most parties like Congress and the Left have demanded citizenship of persecuted religious minorities from Pakistan and Bangladesh," he said, adding that his party has launched a "disclosure program,quot; to spread the law and "expose the opposition lies. "

When asked about the contradictory statements made by Modi and Shah about a national NRC, Rao said: "There is no discussion about the NRC at present. As long as it is planned, it will only be addressed in consultation with all interested parties, including state governments. "

But Sanjay Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party, which governs the territory of the national capital of Delhi, said the law is only intended to "disturb the country."

"There are many people in the country who are against this law and that should be a reason for the central government to revoke or reconsider this," he told Al Jazeera.