Lori Loughlin reportedly hired a prison expert to prepare for a possible jail

It seems that Lori Loughlin, A.K., an "Aunt Becky,quot; of "Full House,quot;, is taking seriously the possible outcome of going to jail at her next trial.

Loughlin reportedly hired a prison expert to help her "learn the ropes,quot; in case she receives a prison sentence after her alleged involvement in the university admission scandal.

"She has someone who is advising her what to do in case she loses her case and goes to prison," a source close to Loughlin told People. “The advisor is there to help her learn the ropes. That should not be interpreted as that she thinks she will lose her case. Lori is a planner and is doing what she must do for all contingencies. "

Loughlin, who has maintained his innocence, faces up to 45 years in prison for his alleged role in the "Varsity Blues,quot; scandal. She is 55 years old.

According to the complaint against her, Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, allegedly paid $ 500,000 to admissions consultant Rick Singer to falsely designate their daughters Olivia Jade Giannulli, 20, and Isabella Rose Giannulli, 21 , as recruits for the University of the South. California crew crew despite the fact that no daughter really participated in the sport.

The authorities even accused the couple of girls in rowing team to maintain the facade.

Loughlin was essentially fired from the show that made her famous and her daughter Olivia Jade was also eliminated from her makeup association with Sephora.

The couple must appear in court soon to know their fate. We will keep you informed about any updates.