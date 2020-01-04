Lori Harvey, in luxury underwear, shows the world what her boyfriend, the future, awakens with a suggestive photo shoot in bed

Lori Harvey, who is dating rapper Future, has decided to enter 2020 with an explosion. The model went to social networks, where she published a sexy photo and a video of her wearing only white Balenciaga underwear and matching bras while she was in a bed and half wrapped in several sheets.

The 22-year-old model captioned the bold photo: "I just woke up 🌞".

A fan said this: “They are jealous, honey. Do you remember what your fashion said? Every time you get up, you have to get rid of some people, love. I love waking up. 😍😍😍😍😍 "

Another sponsor declared: "How are you sick and still perfect,quot; I mean … girl you are beautiful "This is what God wants me to wake up,quot; What a sight to behold, I can't wait to make you mine "

A supporter revealed: “I have Lori Harvey on my wish list voice * meek voice of the mill. I should have talked to Meek instead of Future. 😩🤮 "

Fans of rapper Future in Nigeria had something to be happy about, since the musician's first concert in the country was scheduled for the Eko Convention Center on Sunday, December 29.

The 36-year-old artist "Turn on the lights,quot; made headlines on arrival in Lagos on Saturday, and shared a video clip of his first day in the city.

However, it seems that the rapper was not alone, and celebrity fans were excited to discover that his girlfriend, Lori, shared a photo on his Instagram page, which was labeled with the same location.

In the photo, the stepdaughter of comedian Steve Harvey, 22, looked excellent in a black dress that accentuated her toned figure.

It seems that the young model is trying to be with her boyfriend since the two did not spend Christmas together, and Lori was with her stepfather and her mother, Marjorie Harvey.

However, he had a great time, as he received some very luxurious gifts, such as a diamond necklace and a Rolex, which was rumored to be from the Future because he is known for surprising his girlfriends with expensive watches.

Lori and Future revealed their relationship amid the rapper's continuing paternity scandals.

The hip hop star is accused of being the father of two young children of two different women, Cindy Parker and Eliza Reign, who sued him for paternity and support.

If the charges are shown to be accurate, this will make the celebrity the father of 8 children, as he has already recognized six other children of 5 women.



