Lori Harvey allegedly hospitalized after the end of the year party with future

While Future was partying with P. Diddy, Meek Mill and DJ Khaled in Miami, his girlfriend became ill and needed an intravenous drip after his party in Las Vegas to celebrate the New Year.

Lori Harvey You may have to slow down in 2020 after you got sick after the New Year's Eve party. She was so sick that she needed an intravenous drip and was reportedly taken to a hospital. He posted on his Instagram story an image of a cannula housed in his arm and an image of vitamin bottles.

Lori Harvey raises concerns about her health

Parties and constant trips could have affected brunette beauty. Just a few days before she celebrated in Las Vegas with her boyfriend Future To celebrate the New Year, he flew to West Africa to support the rapper who was scheduled to head a concert in Lagos, Nigeria.

While Lori felt depressed, Future had fun in Miami having another party with P Diddy. They hit the waters on jet skis, joined by other stars like DJ Khaled Y meek mill.

However, Lori did not take long to recover. He recently returned to Instagram and visited Nobu in Malibu to have dinner with his friends, including Jordyn Woods While enjoying the sunset. Lori looked stunning in a black suit, a long-sleeved top with a high neck, high-waisted leather pants and pointed boots.

Lori has been linked to Future since October 2019. While her stepfather Steve Harvey approved of his previous relationship with former fiance Memphis Depay and described the professional soccer player as "a good one," the presenter / comedian reportedly gave his current boyfriend a cold shoulder.

His mother Marjorie HarveyIn the meantime, once he warned him not to go out with any rappers. "When it comes to dating, my mother has nothing to worry about," Lori assured her mother at the time. "I have this."