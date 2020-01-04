Laura Dern cries while watching her divorce parents gather for her honor in Palm Springs

%MINIFYHTML42c310cb469e06424612214c5d4dabb09% %MINIFYHTML42c310cb469e06424612214c5d4dabb010%

The actress of & # 39; Marriage Story & # 39; He couldn't contain his emotions when his father Bruce Dern and his mother Diane Ladd met for the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards.

Laura Dern was reduced to scraps after his divorced parents Bruce Dern Y Diane Ladd They gathered to honor her at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala.

The "Big little lies"Star received a Professional Achievement Award at the event on Thursday, January 2, 2020, but he was speechless after Bruce and Diane, who divorced in 1969, gathered to honor their daughter in a prerecorded clip.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Laura said: "I just saw my two divorced parents bumping their hands and it was really touching for me. They are my muses and my great inspirations of my life. Every child wants to see their parents together." That was amazing! "

Laura went on to share and affirm that she was conceived while her parents worked on the motorcycle movie The Rebel Rousers near Palm Springs in Idyllwild, California.

The honor comes at the end of a stellar year for the 52-year-old actress, who has starred in two major prize-winners, Noah Baumbach "Marriage history"and of Greta Gerwig"Little woman", obtaining a supporting actress nomination at the Golden Globes for her role in the first.

Thanking both actors, he added: "I have been very fortunate to work with so many amazing people this year."