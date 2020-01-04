La Anthony Slays in a tight diamond dress: husband Carmelo Anthony reacted to the amazing photos

La La Anthony has decided to enter 2020 looking stunning and her husband, Carmelo Anthony, is very excited about what she saw. the Power The actress wore a long-sleeved diamond dress adjusted for the skin of Maison Angel Ann.

The businesswoman completed the look with an elegant ponytail and pink gold shoes.

La La also posted some stunning photos on a strapless feather top, and her husband bathed her with love by posting "😘😘" in the comments section.

A fan congratulated the NBA star for recovering his wife by saying, "Oh, go, 😍 Lakeshia, I love you." Do you have a girl and work back? entering the new year, right? "

Another sponsor shared: "La La yes🔥, it looks amazing ❤️".

In a new interview with Hollywood life, La La revealed how he managed to forgive Carmelo, who cheated and had a loving son: “Pray a lot. To believe in God. Talk to people that I know have my best interest in the heart. "

She added: "I think marriages are difficult, and I always say that whoever tells you otherwise, would lie. I've been with my husband for 14 years, so if you think you're going to spend 14 years without bumps or bruises along the way, you're cheating. It's about how you respond, and sometimes things happen to strengthen unity and help them grow. And I think that has been the case for us … we are still working on some things, but I'm happy to be in a place a lot better right now. "

While La La recovered her husband in 2019, she had to say goodbye to LaKeisha Grant, the character she played Power.

She wrote: “Last night was very emotional for me. It was hard to see. I want to thank @ 50cent and @courtneyakemp for giving me the opportunity to bring LAKEISHA GRANT to life. I am always grateful to both of you for believing in me. @ naturi4real, you are a fantastic talent and a great friend. I am very happy to have made this trip together❤️ @ josephsikora4 I thank you every day for the work we did. You are phenomenal! That final scene, when you entered and fell on your knees … WOW. You pushed me to grow as an actor and person. I had the honor of being your KEISHA. I'm going to miss working with you a lot. We are a family and finally for Power fans. I love you all very much❤️Thanks for taking this walk every season with us. You have turned Power into a show that people will never forget. Thanks for traveling with Lakeisha. If you loved her or hated her … I appreciate you so much. Love makes you do crazy things 🤪 ️ From the bottom of my heart. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you, ❤️❤️RIP LAKEISHA GRANT … I love you.❤️ "

