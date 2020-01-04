Kylie Jenner removes the photo of her braids they wear after accusation of cultural appropriation

Instagram

Taken for its 2019 Paper Magazine session, the image in question shows the star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; opting for a look inspired by Gwen Stefani.

Kylie Jenner He was recently criticized for a photo he posted on his Instagram account. On Thursday, January 2 at night, the makeup mogul posted a photo of herself wearing platinum blonde braids to channel gwen Stefani. But instead of praise, what she received was harsh criticism from social media users who accused her of cultural appropriation.

Taken for its 2019 Paper Magazine session, the image showed Kylie lightly sticking her tongue out while her fingers traversed her braids. She opted for a white blouse off her shoulder under a plaid shirt that she combined with several silver jewels. His look had a striking resemblance with a look that Gwen looked Moby"South Side" music video in 2000.

However, because braids are a style commonly used and popularized by black women, Kylie wearing this hairstyle certainly did not sit well with many people who later called her by cultural appropriation. "Cultural appropriation jumped," said one, while another said: "She wants to be such a bad black woman." Someone said sarcastically: "Celebrating the greatest era of cultural appropriation in the history of modern pop."

"Black girls are still fired and sent home from school for using their hair like that, and it's really a kind of style (braids, twists, etc.) that is essential for the health of black hair, but for sure she is & # 39; just a hairstyle & # 39; ", complained another. Meanwhile, an individual wrote: "She could claim her hairstyle as they do with everything that is not theirs."

Instead of responding directly to the reaction, Kylie silently deleted the photo from her Instagram page.

This is not the first time that Kylie is accused of cultural appropriation. In 2015, the "keeping up with the Kardashians"The star was criticized for posting a photo of her sports braids. Amanda Stenberg at that time he criticized her: "When he appropriates black features and culture, but does not use his position of power to help black Americans by directing attention to their wigs instead of police brutality or racism."