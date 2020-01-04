Kylie Jenner and Beyonce's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, are intimidated by this image: social networks erupt from unpleasant messages

Some writers decided to start 2020 by getting into trouble with Beyonce and her fans by making bad and inappropriate comments about the singer's eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

For New Year's Eve, Beyonce posed for a sweet photo with the blue and Texan woman Megan Thee Stallion. The pretty black and white image quickly went viral, and many were happy to see Blue with his first hit.

However, for some unknown reason, writers of both Vanity fair and Harper’s Magazine chose to make fun of 7-year-old Blue’s appearance and even claimed he would have surgeries like Kylie Jenner.

Vanity fair Film critic K. Austin Collins wrote: "I have a feeling that the Jay Z Face genes are about to hit Blue Ivy, and I'm very sorry for her."

In response, Harper & # 39; s Digital editor Violet Lucca tweeted: "Haven't they done it yet? You're right. But you're lucky: if it happens now, it will definitely grow. End the ugly duckling phase early. Or undergo plastic surgery at age 16 at Kylie Jenner, and we'll all have to pretend she always looked like this … I can't afford to feel sorry for the incredibly rich! "

Lucca tweeted later and apologized: "I'm sorry for Blue Ivy's tweet: a bad joke and black girls, in particular, deserve better. I'm sorry, I was cleaning my apartment while it exploded … celebrity kids they should be off limits, but again and again they haven't been. So I said something mean and they called me ugly, old and racist. ”

A fan had this reaction: "Imagine waking up and hating a child because his parents are rich …"

Another commenter said: “Is Vanity and Harpers and Beyoncé the biggest star in the world? Do they jump on them for her to do an interview and cover herself? Good luck with that in the future? I can't imagine how those reporters will do. Why are we ridiculing a baby? Why are we publicly choosing to do this? Madness and heartless. No sympathy for whatever follows. Absolutely none.

A social media user explained the following: "There is something very wrong with you if you feel the need to insult an innocent girl! This is unpleasant. The boy is beautiful; what are they looking at … people find some reason to hate to Kylie, and Blue is not the same. "

This person took the opportunity to defend Kylie: “I also saw that white women mention plastic surgery and Kylie Jenner. Kylie would never have felt pressure to undergo surgery if people didn't constantly remind her that she didn't have the aesthetics of her sisters. The society intimidates these children by their appearance, and then they sing a different melody when the children change their appearance to fit. "

Beyonce and her husband will probably ignore the controversy.



