KUWK: Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner would have discussed having children together.

%MINIFYHTML5d6db3148e6fa1f3cf3cf3c7f03eb8db9% %MINIFYHTML5d6db3148e6fa1f3cf3cf3c7f03eb8db10%

Kris Jenner and her man, Corey Gamble, have been together for about 4 and a half years and, although it seems that marriage is not in their minds, would they like to have a baby together? Apparently, the two have had conversations about having their own children and an internal report claims to know what they have decided.

It is a well known fact that the mother has six adult children and is over 60 years old, which probably means she has finished adding to the family, although there are still options if she changes her mind.

But her boyfriend is much younger than her, at 39, so the desire to start a family would not be out of the ordinary.

%MINIFYHTML5d6db3148e6fa1f3cf3cf3c7f03eb8db11% %MINIFYHTML5d6db3148e6fa1f3cf3cf3c7f03eb8db12%

However, as a result, he has no problem with the way things are between him and the matriarch of Kardashians.

A source tells HollywoodLife that ‘Gamble is content not to marry. He knows that at his age this is something that could or could not happen, as well as having his own children, and he is happy. He loves life as it is. "

That does not mean that the couple has not talked about babies before.

Ad

The informant went on to say that "they have had several conversations about it, but Corey has not made any of his own sacrifices for Kris when it comes to children or marriage." (Instead, he has focused) on himself and his own career, life and goals throughout his life. He is pretty good with the way things are. He has his grandchildren when he needs his dose and is strict, but surprising with them and attractive and very practical. "



Post views:

0 0