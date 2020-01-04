Kourtney Kardashian proves she is a great-aunt while she takes northwest and her children to milkshakes

%MINIFYHTML4b373f686fe27e51cd39f3d8d3cd8dd39% %MINIFYHTML4b373f686fe27e51cd39f3d8d3cd8dd310%

Kourtney Kardashian has shown that she is a funny aunt after they saw her taking North West along with her children to drink milkshakes. No one imagined that the Kardashian / Jenner family would have grown to include so many nieces and nephews when the program was first broadcast in October 2007. There are now cousins ​​in abundance and all eyes are on the next generation. Whether one day Stormi, True, Dream, Reign, Mason, Penelope, North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm star in their own reality show is yet to be seen, but for now; Children are making news and fans love watching children play together or just go out and have fun. One thing is for sure and it is that children will never miss to play!

Kim Kardashian recently made headlines after sharing a photo of her, Khloe and Kourtney as children. Fans couldn't get over how much North looked like Kim in the photos, and even North's new photos with his aunt Kourtney showed a great resemblance to the image Kim shared earlier.

Kourtney was all smiles and it was clear that everyone was having fun. A bodyguard accompanied the company to ensure their safety and everyone was dressed relaxed and informal. North wore pajamas from the Skims Cozy collection and she wore more comfortable clothes. Kourtney wore cute black ankle boots combined with a black satin blouse and pants.

Penelope was wearing jeans, with what appeared to be a padded jacket combined with sandals. You can see photos of Kourtney and the children while enjoying their drinks below.

What do you think of the Kardashian / Jenner family? Are you a fan of your reality show? Kourtney announced that fans will see her less when Keeping up with the Kardashians (KUWK) returns for season 18 in spring 2020.

It is not clear if he will leave the show completely or if he will film some episodes and will not have such a strong presence for the season. Kourtney stated during an interview that he wants to spend more time concentrating on his family and that is why he essentially leaves Kuwk.



