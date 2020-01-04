Kim Kardashian proves that North West is her twin in a new flashback photo

Kim Kardashian West, the mother of four 39-year-old children, has just shown that her eldest daughter, her 6-year-old daughter North West, is a twin. By sharing a picture of her with sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, fans couldn't help noticing that Kim and North are identical to each other. Little Kim's hair was a mass of curls and she wore an eighties-style outfit with a floral vest and a white shirt with a knotted neck tie. More surprising; however, it was that Kim's facial features, especially the shape of his eye and the shape of his face, are identical to those of his daughter North. Although Kim intended to show that he looked like Kourtney and Khloe, the fans disagreed. The comments began to flood the post with many ringbacks in the sense that they first thought they were looking at a picture of their daughter North.

It's not like people are debating whether North looked like Kim or Kanye, it's just that when Kim placed the recoil image, it became very clear how much she really looked like Kim.

You can see the photo of Kourtney, Khloe and Kim Kardashian West below.

Fans insisted that Kim and North looked like twins and left numerous comments that prove that point. Many suggested that North was his twin, while others left comments like the following.

"North looks a lot like you!"

In the photo below, you can see that North has the same features and face shape as his mother. North even has the same baby hairs on his forehead that Kim had removed in his hairline. You can see a photo of the northwest to compare with Kim Kardashian's recoil image below.

Kris Jenner commented on the photo and suggested that she should have been a stylist based on the way the children dressed.

She said the following.

Honestly, I should have been a stylist, LOOK AT these sets !!!! ❣️❣️❣️ Ad

What do you think of the photo of Kourtney, Khloe and Kim Kardashian? Do you think it looks like the North West twin? Were you surprised at how similar the mother and daughter look?



Post views:

0 0