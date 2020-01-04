Khloe Kardashian closes 2019 with adorable photos and videos of True Thompson and even Tristan!

%MINIFYHTMLd3d26080d6d1605a0285c860029246279% %MINIFYHTMLd3d26080d6d1605a0285c8600292462710%

Khloe Kardashian closed 2019 by sharing sweet videos of her and her daughter True Thompson, who turns 2 in April 2020 on her Instagram account. With 102.7 million followers, Khloe shared multiple photos and videos of some of the highlights of the year and, of course, True starred almost every moment. The year was tumultuous for Khloe, who ended his relationship with True's father, Tristan Thompson, after accusations arose that he and Kylie Jenner's best friend at that time, Jordan Woods, were involved in some kind of flirtatious behavior that included a kiss.

Khloe has not been involved in another romantic relationship since then and has stated that at this time everything she is focusing on is her daughter and making sure she is the best mother she can be.

Some of the videos included images of True with his cousins ​​Stormi, Dream, Reign, Mason, Penelope, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Others introduced Khloe with her sisters Kim, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie, as well as with her mother and grandmother.

What was surprising to many people was that Khloe Kardashian even included a sweet photo of Christmas Eve where she posed with True's daughter and True's father, Tristan. Fans were surprised to see themselves as a happy family in the photo.

You can see the photo of Tristan Thompson with Khloe and True below.

Although the videos were full of sweet and tender moments of 2019, it was the family photo that surprised most people and even caused some to question whether Khloe and Tristan had reconciled. It does not appear that Khloe has met with Tristan. It is in True's best interest that Khloe and Tristan get along, and being able to put aside their pain and anger to make sure their child has a happy holiday is commendable.

You can see the additional photos and videos that Khloe shared with her Instagram followers below.

See this post on Instagram ☾ 2019, I'm happy to say goodbye They tell you not to look back, but I'm going to suggest you do it. Be brave, look back and reflect on your last year; Or the last decade! It's okay to remember what happened and what you overcame. We may not be able to control what happens to us, but we can control how we react to that. We must remember that all things are powerless unless we give them power. So, may that power be empathy, understanding, kindness, grace, love and respect. Remember that God will always and always support you. Have faith that life will improve as long as we believe in ourselves. We must feel internally grateful for everything and strive to be better people on a daily basis. Remember how amazing your life is. How are you still standing, thriving, smiling. Sometimes we need to remind ourselves that what we carry with us is much greater than what we leave behind. I am choosing to take only the happiest moments! How I made this video from last year; I can not help smiling! It is true that you are all my heart! My happy place! My forever and ever! I love you ♡ I beg you to leave everything that does not serve your purpose, happiness, peace, love and health in 2019. 2020, I welcome you with all my heart !! ☾ 🎶 Des’ree- I'm kissing you A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) in Dec 31, 2019 at 8:03 p.m. PST

Are you a Khloe Kardashian fan? Do you follow her on Instagram? Were you surprised to see a family photo of Khloe and True with Tristan on Christmas Eve?

Are you looking forward to seeing more about Khloe Kardashian's life when Keeping up with the Kardashians (KUWK) Does season 18 return in 2020?



