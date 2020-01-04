Kenya Moore addresses weight loss in her recent IG publication

Kenya Moore discusses the issue of weight loss in the most recent publication she shared on her social media account. Check out his post below.

‘I can't live without these drops of b12 from my bodycompleterx weight loss kit! Not only does it give me the energy I need to keep up with Brooklyn, but it also keeps my skin shiny and looking better than ever! No more B12 vaccines in the doctor's office. I take these drops directly at home. Love them and love @bodycompleterx #bcrx #downinthepounds #kenyamoore #fitness, "Kenya wrote in her post.

Someone wrote: ‘Did you have to go to the doctor for vaccines? They just wrote me an Rx and I give it to them. Vaccines are the only way my body will absorb them, unfortunately. "

Another follower said: ‘I take B12 vitamins and read that some have traces of cyanide. It's tiny but it's still good to know. If you are worried, your best option is to go vegan. I would use them, but the amount of B12 in this type makes me doubt. "

Someone else said: ‘I don't care what anyone says, Kenya Moore is fine! Ha ha, she was always one of the women I saw as beautiful when she grew up and will stay in that place! "

A fan published: ‘Last night I ordered drops of protein powder and metabolism. Excited to start losing these final 10 pounds. Hopefully, @bodycompleterx will provide help ""

One commenter said: ‘A new year has just begun, but something will remain the same, you are always beautiful. I wish you much happiness and success in 2020 ".

Apart from this, Kenya shared a photo in which she does not wear makeup, and her fans are simply impressed by her natural beauty.

She is also showing her thick curly hair, and fans are in love with her appearance.



