Katy Perry reveals her battle with depression and a new life opportunity

Katy Perry recently covered Vogue India. The pop star who has been a little quiet in regards to music lately has opened to his struggles in recent years.

Katy will marry actor Orlando Bloom. This will be your second attempt at a serious relationship after a brief separation.

Like many other celebrities, Katy has allowed public scrutiny to affect the way she sees herself. He made her sink into a deep depression during 2017 and 2018.

She explained in the magazine: ‘I got depressed and didn't want to get out of bed. In the past, I was able to overcome it, but this time something happened that made me fall down many flights of stairs. I really had to embark on a mental health journey. For the press, every few months I become "Perry, the piñata,quot;. But fortunately, I no longer get my validation from them. "

With more than a decade in the game, Perry basically grew up in the spotlight.

She went on to say: "I have been in the public eye for 12 years and I have made many mistakes. I am human and I still want to try. I do not want to be defeated or become a loner. I want to live life And doing that means that you can occasionally stumble, but it's not about how you fall, it's about how you get up. "

It is no surprise that with age and experience, their goals are very different from what they were years ago.

Perry talked about the future and will achieve some incredible things.

"I want to get involved in environmental companies, I want to go back to school (psychology and philosophy will be your favorite subjects) and I want to influence good people to run for a position."

