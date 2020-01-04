Kate Hudson upset about weight gain on vacation

Wenn

The actress shared tips for losing weight after enjoying the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Kate Hudson He was not impressed when he finally climbed into the balance after enjoying the holiday period.

The 40-year-old actress is one of the faces of the WW USA diet plan, and often shares tips and recipes on her social media pages. But in a publication on Thursday, January 2, 2020, the "War of brides"The star admitted that it was time to return to normal after being carried away at Christmas and New Year.

"It's January 2, 2020," Kate said in a video on her Instagram Stories. "I climbed the scale, I was not impressed. But it's fine because I know how to do this."

Then she shared a clip of herself on the scale, weighing 135.9 pounds.

"Then, after the holidays, I'm basically 136 … always rounding up," he wrote about the balance's complement. "The ideal weight for me (is) 125. I will say that 3-5 pounds is mainly water and I am a muscular body, so I weigh more despite being thin. It is important that people understand that! A number happy!

Kate then shared an example of her daily diet plan, explaining that she starts her day with black coffee and celery juice, which are zero points in the WW USA diet plan. For lunch, he made shrimp cooked with sherry and garlic vinegar, for zero points, and then exercised for 30 minutes.

The screen star previously accredited following WW USA's plan to help her get fit after the birth of her daughter Rani in October 2018.