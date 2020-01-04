Kandi Burruss shares her review year on her YouTube channel: watch the awesome video here

Kandi Burruss shared her year in review through a YouTube video. Fans are really impressed to see this great clip, and you can also watch it below.

‘My Year In Review is on my YouTube KandiOnline! Check it out! I was late to post this, but I wanted to share with you some of my ups and downs of 2019. I had a lot to share! "Kandi captioned his post on IG, which is a preview of the YouTube video.

Someone said: ‘Wow, Kandi, that was a LOT of what you did last year. I can't even imagine what your 2020 will be like. There was nothing you didn't do last year, I can't wait to see what you have in store this year. WOW. New baby, business, makeup, Big Brother, Railey being Senior and exempting himself from the university of his choice. Along with parties, housewives of Atlanta. That was right on the top of my head. "

One commenter wrote: ‘Hi Kandi. I've been a fan since I kicked him. The older brother was actually a blessing. I know you missed your family and everyone but your older brother gave you a completely new fan base. I hope this year is even better than the previous one if that is possible. "

Someone else said: "You did some amazing things in 2019. I hope to see what happens in 2020. And I'm with you to improve my health and my body this year." I have nothing but ❤️ to make your dreams come true. "

Another follower posted this: "Kandi, you are my favorite housewife and I am very happy that everything goes well for you and your beautiful family." I love your sense of humor and wish I had seen you at Big Brother House, but I was dealing with my private life and my disabled son. I will definitely be watching them in housewives from Ireland. Much love and happiness to you and you always see me well, and you are a wonderful mother. 💖 ’

Ad

The truth is that Kandi is living her best life together with Todd Tucker these days, especially since the family welcomed the new member, Blaze Tucker.



Post views:

0 0