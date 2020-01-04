Justin Bieber will never climb his pants

At this point, Justin Bieber's fallen pants are part of his characteristic ~ lewk ~.
He wears shorts that are quite long …
… and let everything come out, whatever happens.
Those days of tight jeans fit comfortably on your hips? FINISHED!!!!
And even jeans can be deceiving at times.
Yes, Justin simply wants to let his pants hang low and they won't go anywhere soon. The singer of "Yummy,quot; shared the CNN article of 2017, "The fall of the era of fallen pants is upon us,quot;, on his Instagram yesterday, and basically he said that there was a lot of joy !!!
"This is a lie from hell," captioned the screenshot. "My pants will still fall."
Do you hear that the gods of fashion? YOUR PANTS!!
WILL REMAIN!!
SAG 👏 GING 👏 !!!