Justin Bieber will never climb his pants

At this point, Justin Bieber's fallen pants are part of his characteristic ~ lewk ~. Barcroft Media / Getty Images



He wears shorts that are quite long …

… and let everything come out, whatever happens.

Those days of tight jeans fit comfortably on your hips? FINISHED!!!!

And even jeans can be deceiving at times. Debra L Rothenberg / FilmMagic, Christopher Polk / Getty Images





Yes, Justin simply wants to let his pants hang low and they won't go anywhere soon. The singer of "Yummy,quot; shared the CNN article of 2017, "The fall of the era of fallen pants is upon us,quot;, on his Instagram yesterday, and basically he said that there was a lot of joy !!!

"This is a lie from hell," captioned the screenshot. "My pants will still fall."

Do you hear that the gods of fashion? YOUR PANTS!! Hollywood To You / GC Images



WILL REMAIN!! Hollywood To You / GC Images

