Justin Bieber has pink hair in a new video for Single Yummy that many believe is about Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber released the official video of his new single "Yummy,quot; on YouTube and fans were surprised to see the 25-year-old singer with pink hair. Many believe that the song is an ode to his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber and that the lyrics basically try to be so in love with her that he is at his disposal because she has that "Yummy Yum,quot; that makes him return. Fans immediately discussed how Selena Gomez released her song "Lose You To Love Me," which seemed to be her way of closing after the end of her intermittent relationship. But fans pointed out that while Selena was singing about moving on and the things Justin may or may not have done at the end of their relationship, Justin seems to be singing about how much he loves Hailey and how she is the only woman for her. the.

The video is going viral and it looks like it will top the charts in the next week, including the Billboard charts. Fans are delighted to have Justin's new music and the response to "Yummy,quot; on social media has been excellent. Fans love their sound and think that this is one of the best songs of their career.

Justin and Hailey have been married for over a year, but were married for the second time at a religious wedding held on September 30, 2019, after marrying in court.

While some felt that Justin and Selena were destined to last, others praised Hailey Baldwin for helping Justin overcome emotional difficulties that threatened to steal the possibility of living his best possible life. Hailey and Justin seem to be strengthening and their marriage is thriving.

You can watch Justin Bieber's official "Yummy,quot; video on the following video player.

What do you think of Justin Bieber's new song "Yummy?" At this time, he has not released the name of his new album. This will be Justin's fifth studio album after a four-year break. He has partnered with YouTube and will do weekly docuseries based on the album called Seasons.

Due to the name of the series, some suspect that their album could also be called Seasons. Seasons will debut on YouTube on January 27, 2020 at 12 p.m. There are 10 episodes in the series. Are you waiting to see and hear more from Justin Bieber in the new year?



