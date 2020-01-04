Joshua Jackson and pregnant Jodie Turner-Smith attend the Balloon party

Joshua Jackson Y Jodie Turner-Smith they were all smiles to W Golden Globes party before 2020 magazine on Friday night.

And they had great reasons to be; It was reported days before the holidays that the couple, who made their relationship public last year, married in secret and expect their first child. The couple has not commented.

At the party, Turner-Smith showed what appeared to be a baby bump in a long-sleeved cream coat dress with draped turtleneck, black strappy sandals and large glasses, and carried a black bag with studs. Jackson wore a dark suit without a tie. The two came out with stars like Craig Robinson, Ellen Pompeo Y Laura Dern, who is nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in the Netflix movie Marriage history.

Famous guests included Adam Driver, who is nominated for a Golden Globe for Marriage history, Chris Evans, Joey king, who is nominated for her role in the Hulu miniseries The act, Leonardo Dicaprio, who is nominated for his role in the movie Once upon a time in Hollywood, its director Quentin Tarantino, who is also nominated for his movie, Natasha Lyonne, who is nominated for her role in Russian doll, Joaquin Phoenix, who is nominated for his performance in the film jester, her fiancee, actress Rooney maraand sister actress Phoenix rain.

Also seen: Antonio Banderas, who is nominated for the movie Pain and glory, Awkwafina, Cynthia Erivo, Keegan-Michael Key, Rashida Jones, Tiffany Haddish, Anna Paquin, Armie hammerY Ben Platt, who is nominated for his role in The politician.