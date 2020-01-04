Jon Voight on how Maddox Jolie-Pitt is doing in college: interview – Up News InfoBy Bradley LambJanuary 4, 2020EntertainmentShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Jon Voight on how Maddox Jolie-Pitt is doing in college: interview – Up News Info ad ShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Recent Articles Jon Voight on how Maddox Jolie-Pitt is doing in college: interview – Up News Info Entertainment Bradley Lamb - January 4, 2020 0 Read moreDeshaun Watson shows that the chances of divisional playoffs of the NFL of the Texans against Ravens or Chiefs depend on him Sports Lisa Witt - January 4, 2020 0 Almost everything related to the Texans' 22-19 overtime victory over the Bills on Saturday night in the wild card round... Read moreColin White scores a soccer head goal for the Ottawa Senators, but the tie goal was not allowed Sports Lisa Witt - January 4, 2020 0 For a moment, Ottawa senators thought they tied the game against Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday with Colin White's helmet. With... Read moreAre you more like Billie Eilish or Ariana Grande? Entertainment Bradley Lamb - January 4, 2020 0 Proof: Are you more like Billie Eilish or Ariana Grande?... Read moreFaith Evans says she was tricked into appearing in the Biggie Smalls documentary Entertainment Bradley Lamb - January 4, 2020 0 Faith Evans is not happy with the representation of her life with the late rap legend, "The Notorious BIG," née Christopher Wallace. During a... Read more