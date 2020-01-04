‘Joker’ Star Joaquin Phoenix Gives Directing Award to Todd PhillipsBy Admin0January 4, 2020EntertainmentShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ‘Joker’ Star Joaquin Phoenix Gives Directing Award to Todd Phillips – Variety%%ShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Recent Articles Tens of thousands cry to Suleimani Latest News Matilda Coleman - January 4, 2020 0 New video uploaded: Tens of thousands cry to SuleimanitranscriptionbehindtranscriptionTens of thousands cry to SuleimaniPeople took to the streets of Baghdad and Tehran to... Read moreAccording to reports, Beyonce ‘Very involved’ at the Blue Ivy’s school – she’s really & # 39; practice & # 39; Despite his enormous... Entertainment Bradley Lamb - January 4, 2020 0 According to new reports, despite being such a great superstar, Beyonce still manages to be a practical mother! It is hard to imagine how... Read moreVicki Gunvalson reveals that he "doesn't know,quot; if he will return – Up News Info Entertainment Bradley Lamb - January 4, 2020 0 Read moreMatch Report – Swindon 1 – 1 Bradford Sports Lisa Witt - January 4, 2020 0 Read moreJennifer Lopez invited to Washington, D.C. by Ruth Bader Ginsburg Entertainment Bradley Lamb - January 4, 2020 0 WennJ.Lo and his fiance Alex Rodriguez meet with the 86-year Supreme Court judge after the iconic judge previously rejected the singer's invitation to his... Read more