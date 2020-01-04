John Cena – This is how he feels about the engagement of Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev!

%MINIFYHTML466c0c9e4ac36dd4cfcdbfe7e206bb849% %MINIFYHTML466c0c9e4ac36dd4cfcdbfe7e206bb8410%

Nikki Bella said yes to Artem Chigvintsev's proposal and now, an internal report claims to know how her ex-boyfriend, John Cena, reacted to the news. As you know, it has been a year and a half since they separated and, meanwhile, also moved with Shay Shariatzadeh.

It turns out that Cena is not upset when she finds out about the commitment!

A source tells HollywoodLife that ‘John ​​is very happy for Nikki and his commitment. He is very happy that he has found someone who treats her so well. Nikki was an extremely important part of his life, so it reminds him of what they had and also reminds him of his proposal to her in Wrestlemania a few years ago, but he has also thought that both have grown from their relationship and have moved on.

You probably know that John and Nikki had a very public relationship for six years!

In April 2015, they even proposed and continued engaged for three more years, but never reached the altar.

The two separated only a few weeks before they were supposed to marry.

Nikki later said, in the podcast of Total Bellas, that "for John and me, the weather was off,quot;

The insider shared that Artem and Nikki's commitment simply makes everything very official and real and that the past is now the past. He knew it was going to happen at some point, so instead of taking it in a strange way, he just hopes for the best for her and just wants to send her a good vibes and hopes that she gets everything she deserves with her life with Artem. . He knows she deserves all the good fortune and love she is receiving, so he is happy. "



