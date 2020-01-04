Jofra Archer from England prepares for the third test in South Africa | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML688c7356ec7316d413fbe4f213ebbd7c9% %MINIFYHTML688c7356ec7316d413fbe4f213ebbd7c10%

Jofra Archer should be fit for the third test in South Africa starting January 16

English sailor Jofra Archer is ready for the third test against South Africa after a second scan showed no serious damage to his right elbow.

The 24-year-old missed the second game of the series in Cape Town, but could now return to Port Elizabeth from January 16 with tests that only show bruises.

Archer, who claimed his third five-wicket test drive in England's defeat in the first game of the series at Centurion, could join sideman Mark Wood.

Wood has not played in a match since the World Cup final at Lord & # 39; s in July and played his last Test against the West Indies in February, but apparently now he is injured by the sides and knees.

Mark Wood is also fit again after lateral and knee injuries

Archer and Wood never played a Test together, but they formed a powerful partnership in white ball cricket last summer when England first won the 50-year World Cup.

Archer has claimed 30 wickets in seven tests at an average of 27.40, while Wood has accumulated 36 in 13 tests at an average of 37.36.

