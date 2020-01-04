Jimmy Hoffa's adopted son criticizes Scorsese's Irishman: he says he was part of a "44-year-old humiliation,quot;

The stepson of Chuckie O & # 39; Brien, played by Jesse Plemons in Martin Scorsese & # 39; s the IrishHe recently criticized the film as the "cornerstone,quot; of his father's "44-year-old humiliation," a new report from The Hollywood Reporter revealed.

Published in the New York Times on Friday, Chuckie's stepson O & # 39; Brien, Jimmy Hoffa's adopted son, argued that the film was easily the most popular and greatest representation of the lies told about the history and behavior of his stepfather.

Jack Goldsmith, the writer of In the shadow of Hoffa: a hangnail, a disappearance in Detroit and my search for truth, states in the book that for years, O & # 39; Brien dealt with years of misinformation and lies that negatively affected his life. O & # 39; Brien is now 86 years old and lives in Florida, Boca Raton.

The Irish was based on the book, I heard you paint houses, written by Charles Brandt, and explored the life of Frank Sheeran and his relationship with Jimmy Hoffa, portrayed by the Academy Award winner, Al Pacino.

the Irish He is ready for multiple awards this year not only at the Oscars, but also at the Golden Globes, including the best supporting actor for Pacino and Joe Pesci, best director, best film, among others.

Portrayed by Jesse Plemons, Martin represented O'Brien in the Netflix movie that leads Sheeran and Hoffa to a house in Detroit, where De Niro's character pulls out a gun and shoots Jimmy Hoffa in the back of the head , killing him effectively.

According to Goldsmith, the movie was "high fiction,quot; and was "one of the best fake movies,quot; I had seen. Although Goldsmith clearly didn't like the movie so much, the Irish He is still ready for multiple awards at various ceremonies this year.

In addition, it was extremely successful for the streaming platform, Netflix. the Irish joins the ranks of other great movies on Netflix, including Birdbox Y Rome

the Irish We saw the collaboration of the famous trio, including Martin, Joe Pesci and Robert De Niro. The trio has worked together on several other films, including Casino, Goodfellas, Y Angry bull.



