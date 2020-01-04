Jepeck makes great plan for Anthony Honeyball | Racing news





Jockey mounted by rider Rex Dingle wins Unibet veteran's handicap chase

Anthony Honeyball was rewarded for his patience when Jepeck achieved his long-term master plan with a dramatic victory in the final of the Unibet Veterans Handicap Chase series.

The 11-year-old boy returned to the fences for the first time since he qualified for this Sandown race at Carlisle in March, behind the later Scottish hero of the Great National Takingrisks.

But the victory came only after Jepeck survived a late scare, courtesy of the attention of a loose horse.

Upon reaching the front approaching the penultimate, the rider Rex Dingle had to take evasive measures on favorite 3-1 since Horatio Hornblower, a previous victim, threatened to carry it out.

The winner then recovered well, however, to keep the longtime leader Regal Flow for a short head.

The Dorset Honeyball coach said: "With 129 (qualification), we weren't sure we had much in hand.

"But the facts were that the only persecution of veterans we had faced before today, the winner won the Scotland National, so we thought we would go to the race (first)."

"This season we throw some ideas, so we think & # 39; why not go in a rookie obstacle? & # 39; We can go with left-handed obstacles, because his jump (to the right) is not a big problem, So we had a little fun.

"I thought there was a good chance he would run towards this brand, or beyond it."

"We already had a good season, so it's great. I wasn't sure how bad it would be if they were going to take us out, but fortunately he came back and had enough in reserve."

Without committing to any immediate plan, Honeyball intends to prepare Jepeck for the defense of his crown within 12 months.

He added: "He will probably look for a veteran qualifier before the end of the season.

"I don't want to rate it next season, I want to rate it before that. Then we'll come back here, with all the guns on."