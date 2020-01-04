Jennifer Lopez reveals that she almost considers becoming a stripper before singing

During a conversation with W Magazine, the singer and songwriter, Jennifer Lopez, revealed that she once considered becoming an exotic dancer. Lopez casually starred Hustlers, where he portrayed a stripper stealing money from his Wall Street customers.

According to the star, he once thought of becoming a stripper to pay his bills. When asked if he ever thought of becoming one, J-Lo admitted that it was in his mind, because many of his friends, who were dancers at that time, often boasted of winning thousands of dollars at various New York clubs. Sweater.

According to reports, her friends said she didn't need to do it topless, and for her, it sounded really great because she didn't have much money at the time and she had to eat pizza. However, J-Lo later got a role as Fly Girl in In vivid color, a sketching comedy show from the 1990s.

Later, he starred in other films such as Selena, Anaconda, Y Enough, among others. With his last movie, Hustlers, J-Lo could dive into a different part of his personality. According to Jen, she liked to play Ramona, although it certainly made her quite nervous due to the complexities of the character.

What he liked most about the characters of Hustlers, It was the fact that they were represented as equal to the boys who work on Wall Street. According to the singer turned actress, Ramona, for her, was like the friend who was funny, but often brought problems to the group.

As fans of the iconic figure know, J-Lo has been in the public eye now for decades. In December 2019, Charisse Van Horn reported his appearance on CBS Sunday Morning, where López explained how he has dealt with negativity as a star.

One case he mentioned was when he spent 14 hours in jail during a nightclub shooting in the middle of his relationship with P. Diddy in the late 1990s. Both she and Diddy were arrested, although the charges were finally dropped. Media scrutiny soon followed.

According to the Hustlers alum, now that he is much older and wiser, has a firm understanding of his own identity and is not bothered by negative media reports.



