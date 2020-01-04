Jennifer Lopez invited to Washington, D.C. by Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Wenn

J.Lo and his fiance Alex Rodriguez meet with the 86-year Supreme Court judge after the iconic judge previously rejected the singer's invitation to his concert.

Up News Info –

Jennifer Lopez scored his summer meeting with Ruth Bader Ginsburg after initially inviting the iconic American judge to attend one of his tour dates.

The "Hustlers"Star reveals that she and her fiance, the retired baseball ace Alex Rodriguez, had celebrated her commitment last March 2019 watching the Ginsburg RBG documentary, which recounted her innovative career and her marriage to Martin D. Ginsburg, her husband for more than five decades until her death from cancer in 2010.

The film moved them so much that Lopez decided to contact the 86-year-old Supreme Court and offer him his VIP seats for the Washington, D.C. on his "It & # 39; s My Party" tour.

"The day Alex and I got engaged (sic), we watched his documentary that night, and it was really about his marriage, a lot of that. Yes, it was about his achievements and everything he has done at the bank, but he also it was about this incredible marriage that she had for support, mutual support and understanding, "J.Lo explained to Variety. "And Alex and I were so impressed that we got in touch with her because I was about to go on tour."

Ginsburg rejected the invitation to the concert and, instead, urged López and Rodríguez to visit their offices while they were in the city.

"She invited us to her rooms to see her," Lopez continued. "She said: & # 39; The concert is a bit late for me, but I would love to meet you, I would love to sit with you & # 39;. And we sat there in their rooms, and talked about many things, it was a great meeting."

"She is an amazing woman, definitely someone to admire."

Ginsburg previously spoke about the unlikely meeting in August, revealing that Lopez had asked for marriage advice as he prepared to walk down the hall for the fourth time.

"She wanted to ask me if I had a secret about a happy marriage," Justice recalled at the 2019 National Library Book Festival in Washington, D.C.

Sharing the same advice his mother-in-law gave him on his wedding day, Ginsburg told the singer / actress: "Sometimes it helps to be a little deaf."