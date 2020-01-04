Jeezy and Jeannie Mai's mother, Olivia, have a wild and hilarious challenge for an award in a new video

It seems that Jeezy and Jeannie Mai are taking their relationship to the next level, as they both spent not only Thanksgiving together, but celebrated Christmas with the family of The real co-hostess

After the holidays, Jeannie shared a new Instagram video clip of the celebration, which shows that the two celebrities had a lot of fun with Jeannie's family.

Apparently, the Atlanta rapper fits well with his girlfriend's family, because the video shows that he was even included in the family tradition to play a game about exchanging gifts, called White Elephant.

It seems that Jeannie's mother, Olivia TuTram Mai, really wanted to get the pink blanket that Jeezy held and did not give up until she reached an agreement with the rapper, who declared that he would give her the desired object if she did. Something first.

The goal of the performer "I Luv It,quot; was for Olivia to do 20 push-ups and immediately drink four drinks of tequila to acquire the fluffy blanket.

However, Jeannie's mother quickly accepted and, although she faced some difficulties with the exercises, it seemed that the drinking part was not so difficult for her and she managed to get the blanket at the end and her son-in-law potential was very surprised. because of the intensity of the game that even pronounced "I feel it is war,quot; at some point.

A fan said: “I love how Jeezy looks at home. You are all too cute! I know you don't want children, but my God! A Blasian baby (black and Asian for the people behind) would be 😍😍😍😇😇😇 !!!! Christmas with the Mai family looks great😂.

Another follower said: “We make this game every year; It is the most fun! Christmas will not be right without it! 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 "

This social media user shared: "So crazy that there is a famous rapper at a Vietnamese family party,quot; I was thinking about the old aunts in the corner. It makes me think of mine who watch singing shows and dramas all day. 💕 "

Jeezy and Jeannie first brought the news that they were dating in September of this year. Reportedly, this is the first serious relationship for the media personality after their divorce from Freddy Harteis in 2018.



