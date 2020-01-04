James Harden's triple-double 44-point leads the Houston Rockets as they fly skidding on the Philadelphia 76ers | NBA News

James Harden recorded his first triple double of the season and lost 44 points when the Houston Rockets achieved a 118-108 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Friday night NBA scores Philadelphia 76ers 108-118 Houston Rockets

New Orleans Pelicans 113-123 LA Lakers

Atlanta Hawks 106-109 Boston Celtics

Miami Heat 85-105 Orlando Magic

Portland Trail Blazers 122-103 Washington Wizards

New York Knicks 112-120 Phoenix Suns

Philadelphia 76ers 108-118 Houston Rockets















2:30



Highlights of the Philadelphia 76ers' visit to the Houston Rockets in week 11 of the NBA season



James Harden recorded his first triple-double of the season and lost 44 points when the Houston Rockets achieved a 118-108 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night in Houston.

Harden recorded 44 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists and charged the Rockets intermittently when things went wrong.

Clint Capela won the confrontation of great talents, adding 30 points and 14 rebounds to beat the center of the 76ers, Joel Embiid (20 points, 12 tables) and help send Philadelphia to his fourth straight loss since the Christmas Day blister of the Milwaukee Bucks leaders of the Eastern Conference.

















2:05



James Harden gets a triple double with 44 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in the victory of the Rockets over the 76ers



Harden was spectacular at all times, turning 6 of 12 triples while finishing 12 of 12 on the free throw line.

When the 76ers mounted a last desperate push with just under three minutes remaining, reducing the deficit to 108-102 on a Ben Simmons tray, Harden responded with three consecutive to turn off that rally. He scored the first triple-double in the season for Harden.

Simmons scored a triple triple for the 76ers with 29 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists and added four blocked shots and three steals. Tobias Harris added 24 points, but Philadelphia fired only 6 of 27 from behind the goal and suffered multiple failures while trying to defend Harden.

New Orleans Pelicans 113-123 LA Lakers

















1:40



Highlights of the New Orleans Pelicans visit to Los Angeles Lakers in the 11th week of the NBA season



Anthony Davis scored 46 points and caught 13 rebounds, which led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 123-113 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans visitors on Friday night.

Davis, who scored 41 points in the Lakers' victory over the Pelicans at their initial meeting on November 27, connected 15 of 21 shots and made 13 free throws when the Lakers won their fourth straight game.

















0:13



Watch this spectacular dump with a hand of Anthony Davis during the Los Angeles Lakers victory over the New Orleans pelicans



Danny Green, who scored 6 of 10 triples for the game, had 20 of his 25 points in the first half, and LeBron James finished with 17 points, 15 assists and eight rebounds for Los Angeles.

Lonzo Ball had 23 points and Brandon Ingram had 22 for the Pelicans, who broke their winning streak of four games. E & # 39; Twaun Moore added 16 points, Derrick Favors had 15 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks, and JJ Redick contributed 14 points for New Orleans.

















2:11



Check out the 10 best plays of the NBA action on Friday night.



It was the first visit to the Staples Center in a Pelicans uniform for Ingram, Ball and Josh Hart since they were traded to New Orleans by Davis.

And it was The Brow and his team who emerged victorious as they continue to set the pace in the Western Conference with a record of 28-7.

Atlanta Hawks 106-109 Boston Celtics

















2:16



Highlights of the Atlanta Hawks' visit to the Boston Celtics in week 11 of the NBA season



Daniel Theis blocked a possible Trae Young overtaking basket with 2.7 seconds remaining while the Boston Celtics slowed visitors to the Atlanta Hawks, 109-106, on Friday.

Jaylen Brown had 24 points and 10 rebounds to lead the five starters who scored in double figures for the Celtics, who recovered from an early 18-point deficit to win for the seventh time in their last eight games. Enes Kanter contributed 14 points and 11 rebounds from the bank for Boston, which he played without Kemba Walker (flu).

Young had 28 points and 10 assists on his return from an absence of two games with a sprained ankle, Kevin Huerter scored 17 and John Collins was 16 before leaving in the third with a bruise on the back for the Hawks, who have fallen 11 of 12.

Atlanta got into two, 103-101, in a Huerter dump with 3:37 ahead and reached 105-104 when Alex Len hit 1 of 2 on the line with 52.8 seconds remaining. Marcus Smart responded with a triple to give the Celtics a 108-104 lead with 42.3 seconds remaining.

After Len connected a tip-in to turn it into a two-point game, Young had the opportunity to put Atlanta in the final seconds before Theis pulled him away. Young was assessed a technical foul later, and Smart made the free kick to seal the result.

Miami Heat 85-105 Orlando Magic

















1:37



Highlights of Miami Heat's visit to Orlando Magic in week 11 of the NBA season



Reserve guard Terrence Ross scored a maximum of 25 points, including 6 of 10 from deep, to take host Orlando Magic to a 105-85 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night.

Nikola Vucevic added 20 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for Orlando, which improved to 9-4 against rivals in the state since the start of the 2016-2017 season.

The Magic also scored 16 points and eight rebounds from forward Aaron Gordon and 15 points from guard Evan Fournier. Gordon missed the previous two Orlando games due to a foot injury.

















0:14



Aaron Gordon launched a large dump while helping the Orlando Magic beat the Miami Heat



Miami was led by bodyguard Jimmy Butler, who had 23 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. He made 7 of 12 shots from the floor and 9 of 11 free throws. Bam Adebayo heat center added 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Orlando recovered from a disappointing home loss to the worst Hawks in the league in style with victories against the Washington Wizards and now the Heat, which holds the best home record in the NBA with 16-1, fell to 9-9 On the road.

Portland Trail Blazers 122-103 Washington Wizards

















1:55



Highlights of the Portland Trail Blazers' visit to the Washington Wizards in week 11 of the NBA season



Damian Lillard scored 35 points, CJ McCollum added 24 and the Portland Trail Blazers broke a five-game losing skid on Friday with a 122-103 victory over host Washington Wizards.

Portland, on a five-game tour at the Eastern Conference, improved to 1-1 on the trip after losing to New York on Wednesday. The backcourt duo of Lillard and McCollum had problems in the loss to the Knicks, combining only 28 points.

On Friday, however, Trail Blazers guards flourished against a seriously depleted Washington airstrip. The Wizards entered Friday's game without All-Stars John Wall and Bradley Beal: Wall continues to recover from an Achilles injury suffered last season, while Beal sat for the third time in his last four with leg pain.

His situation on guard became even more serious at the time Isaiah Thomas was expelled for contacting an officer. Washington also entered Friday's game without center Thomas Bryant and forward Rui Hachimura. The absence group provided opportunities for Wizards bank players, including Jordan McRae.

McRae matched Lillard's game with 35 points, Garrison Mathews added 18 points and Ish Smith finished with 16 points. Troy Brown Jr led the Washington headlines with 10 points.

Lillard and McCollum led four holders of the Trail Blazers who scored in double figures, along with Carmelo Anthony with 16 and Hassan Whiteside with 23. Whiteside also caught 21 rebounds and Mario Hezonja achieved five Trail Blazers in double digits with 10 points from the bank .

New York Knicks 112-120 Phoenix Suns

















1:13



Highlights of the New York Knicks' visit to the Phoenix Suns in week 11 of the NBA season



Devin Booker scored 38 points, his record in the franchise, the fifth straight game of 30 consecutive points, as host Phoenix Suns mounted a comeback in the fourth quarter and moved away from the New York Knicks, 120-112.

The Suns, who won three of four, beat the Knicks 37-25 in the last quarter. New York had its streak of three consecutive wins of the season.

Booker's fifth consecutive 30-point game drew a record previously set by Charlie Scott from March 13 to 21, 1973 and matched by Charles Barkley from March 21 to 28, 1993.

Kelly Oubre Jr scored 29 points for the Suns and Aron Baynes recorded a double double (20 points, 12 rebounds). Baynes exhausted the jumper with 5:22 to play which produced the 26th change of the game and put Phoenix ahead forever.

Deandre Ayton (15 points, 13 rebounds) also had a double double for the Suns, while Ricky Rubio (9 points, 10 assists) lost a double double for one point.

Marcus Morris Sr led the Knicks with 25 points, while Bobby Portis added 20 from the bank. Julius Randle (13 points, 13 rebounds) recorded a double double, while Elfrid Payton scored 15 points and RJ Barrett finished with 10 points.

Do you want to see the NBA but you don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.