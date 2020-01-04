Jameela Jamil bans Candace Owens from her podcast after a Twitter dispute

%MINIFYHTML337222126d3d98f73b08de93d640da1e9% %MINIFYHTML337222126d3d98f73b08de93d640da1e10%

Instagram

The actress of & # 39; Good Place & # 39; He has rescinded the invitation he originally sent to Candace Owens to invite the conservative commentator to appear on his podcast.

Up News Info –

Actress and body positivity activist. Jameela Jamil has ruled out plans to present conservative commentator Candace Owens in his new podcast after crashing on Twitter.

"The good place"The star had invited Owens to make an upcoming appearance in his podcast"My weight is", but earlier this week, Jamil rescinded the offer after questioning a divisive comment the writer had made about a British news headline that said:" The transgender man gives birth to the baby of a non-binary couple with a donor of female sperm. "

Owens retweeted the article and, instead, offered an alternative title, writing: "The woman gives birth to the couple's baby with a male sperm donor. There. I fixed it."

%MINIFYHTML337222126d3d98f73b08de93d640da1e11% %MINIFYHTML337222126d3d98f73b08de93d640da1e12%

Responding to the negative tone of Owens' post, Jamil wrote: "Or … It's nice to see a young couple in love, have a happy baby. Their gender is none of my business, worrying about it and making fun of them makes no sense. waste of time (it's just intimidation) and they're not hurting anyone. I wish you the best. I fixed it there for you. "

The two women continued to exchange comments, and Owens replied: "LOL (laughs out loud)" Only women can get pregnant and only men can get pregnant "is now considered a form of harassment."

"@jameelajamil – keep us informed when 2 + 2 = 4 also becomes a form of harassment."

The tweets led Jamil to withdraw the podcast invitation in a message to the colleague of Owens, which was published online by the personality of the Republican media and said: "We have a trans people (sic) working with us. I can't have candace in the podcast more. Both are free to say whatever they want about this "publicly. I'm sure it will have an entertaining twist. But nothing is worth my friends and co-workers feeling insecure. "

Owens then mocked the reason for the cancellation and added: "SAD TO ANNOUNCE that @jameelajamil has revoked my invitation to his bc podcast (because) I tweeted & # 39; only women can give birth & # 39 ;."

"Apparently, the statement made her trans coworkers feel" insecure. "My refusal to free myself from biological realities has cost me, once again. SAD!"

On Thursday, Jamil defended his decision by explaining to his followers: "She used her platform of 2 million people to belittle a young and innocent trans couple who has a baby. It incites mockery and hatred. So she can't come to my podcast. I'm down to talk to those with opposite views, but deliberate thugs are not welcome on my platform. I'm not sorry. "

And, in a tweet apparently aimed at Owens and his critical colleagues, Jamil tweeted: "His obsession with other people's genders is a sign that he is not happy in his own life and needs a goal to point out his fear and anger" . face innocent people who simply continue with their lives. Just keep your f ** king affairs in mind and clean up your own mess. #TransLivesMatter ".