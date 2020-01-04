Jada Pinkett Smith shows a massive cleavage and proves that she is the original Snap-Back queen in a photo from 20 years ago

Jada Pinkett Smith made headlines when she shared a photograph of herself from about 20 years ago and showed that time has been kind to her because she surely did not age at all.

In the picture, which was taken at the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards, Jada looked very sexy dressed in black for the prestigious event.

Will Smith's wife wore an elegant hat in combination with a revealing tuxedo jacket, which she wore openly with only her lingerie underneath and to flaunt a massive neckline.

In the caption, Jada wrote that she appeared at the event only a few months after giving birth to her son, Jaden Smith, and many of her followers congratulated her for looking so amazing so soon after welcoming a child.

A fan said: "Yasss the original snapback 👑 🙌🏾🔥❤️. Why did you have to flex so much?

Another commenter said: "elegante So elegant and classy, ​​but the lol hood is the cutest of all ❤️❤️❤️ The powder blue eyeshadow was a must back then. 😂😂😂😂 fineeeeee fine,quot; .

This follower declared: "In 1996, the movie began on the scene after Queen Latifah fought over money when you and Blair were kissing you and said you had the answer to everything and we know God's plans because he said it would be you genius and his wish is your command now 2020. "

The mother of two children recently expressed concern about her health because it was discovered that she had a parasite in her stomach, which made her feel tired and sick most of the time.

The news was presented to the whole family during one of the last episodes of the Jada show, Red Table Talk when Dr. Mark Hyman informed Will's wife about his condition.

However, Will and Jada's 19-year-old daughter, Willow Smith, did not take the announcement lightly and seemed so scared for her mother's welfare that she needed her father to calm her.

The first thing Willow thought was what he had seen in the cinema because of his words: "When I hear parasites, I think of Alien."

Ad

As a result, Will responded by laughing with a joke that Jada was strong enough to be well.



Post views:

0 0