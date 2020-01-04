J.J. Watt's injury timeline: why Texans runners returned to playoff

The Texans reached the 2020 NFL playoffs despite having been one of their best players in the second half of the season. However, a few days before Houston was scheduled to host Buffalo in the postseason wild card round, J.J. Watt was activated outside the injured reserve.

Watt, five times Pro Bowler and three times defensive player of the year, fell with a pectoral injury after making an entry on October 27 against the Raiders. Watt has been injured several times before, missing the last 13 games of the 2016 season when he rushed back from a herniated disc and lost his 2017 year due to a knee injury from Week 5 that required surgery.

Below is everything you need to know about Watt's last injury, including what was considered his timeline for recovery.

How long was J.J. Watt out?

Watt was expected to be out for the rest of 2019, but the place in the Texans playoffs caused his return.

After knocking down Raiders runner Josh Jacobs behind the scrimmage line in the second quarter of Houston's 27-24 victory over Oakland in Week 8, Watt showed discomfort in his left shoulder and finally ran to the locker room . Initially it was considered questionable to return to the game, but then it was downgraded.

Watt tweeted about the news that night, and two days later, he received what was said to be surgery that ends the season.

This game can be beautiful and can also be brutal. Absolutely disemboweled that I won't be able to end the season with my boys and give fans what they deserve. I really love this game and I can't bear to disappoint them. Thanks for all the thoughts and good wishes. – JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 28, 2019

However, Watt has accelerated his recovery so he can play with his team in the postseason.

"With the talent we have in that locker room and the boys we have, you have to take advantage of your opportunities," Watt said through the Houston Chronicle. "I think that during practice, during this week and then take it for Saturday's game day, that is our mentality, and that is our goal: to take advantage of every day, every meeting, every practice, every representative as serious and focused as you can, because it's so important. It's the playoffs. "

Texans coach Bill O & # 39; Brien told reporters that Watt would be a factor in his wild card game against the Bills, but defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel said the team would proceed with caution.

"I think we will have to measure ourselves to see where he is and how he is, because he hasn't played in eight games," Crennel said, through ESPN. "Although it has been working with the strength and conditioning of people, the condition of football when you are playing a great game, your adrenaline rises and you run out of breath a little faster."

"We'll have to measure that to see how that goes, and then I think that will affect how much he plays. But I don't think we want to expose him too much if he can't go to a good level."

What was J.J. Watt's injury?

Watt tore his left breastplate against the Raiders in week 8. He was surgically repaired two days later.

The tackle itself seemed quite routine. Watt wrapped himself with both hands and landed on his right side, but his left arm was still around Jacobs's ankles.

Jacobs's foot seemed to land on his right side, but his left arm was still wrapped around Jacobs's legs, which apparently shook Watt's chest.

J.J. Watt injury history and chronology

When on the field, Watt is one of the fiercest players in the league. But in recent years, he has struggled a lot to stay healthy.

2015 season: Watt did not miss a game in 2015, so it is not clear what exact injuries he suffered and when, but at the end of the year he required surgery due to "five partially or totally broken muscles in the torso, groin and upper part of the legs. "He had also played through a herniated disc and a broken hand. Watt left the Texans playoff defeat in the second half.

July 2016: Watt undergoes surgery for the herniated disc on his back.

September 2016: After playing in the first three games of the season, Watt again aggravates the herniated disc and gets back under the knife, ending his season. He later says that he should have taken the slower initial recovery process, but that the second injury could end up prolonging his career.

Watt: "You can work hard, but you must work intelligently. It was probably the most important thing I've learned." – Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) February 1, 2017

J.J. Watt said he really believes he has "lengthened,quot; his career by losing most of last season with back surgery "There is a completely new energy,quot; – Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 1, 2017

October 8, 2017: Watt suffers a leg injury that ends the season, eventually diagnosed as a tibial plateau fracture. He undergoes surgery the next day.

October 27, 2019: Watt tears his left breastplate tackling Jacobs. An October 28 surgery ends its regular season.

December 31, 2019: The Texans activate Watt outside the injured reserve so he can return to the playoffs.

Contributing: Tadd Haislop