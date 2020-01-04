"It's an atomic bomb,quot;: Australia deploys military while fires spread

HASTINGS, Australia – Evacuees walked the gangway of the giant naval ship to the dock, each with only a few items of luggage. Some had babies and others their dogs, whose legs were still shaky during the 20-hour trip along the coast of Australia. They were tired and their clothes smelled of smoke, but the terrible hells were finally behind them.

Four days after a forest fire ravaged the remote coastal city of Mallacoota, forcing people to take refuge on the beach under a blood-red sky, more than 1,000 stranded residents and tourists arrived in Hastings, a city near Melbourne, on Saturday.

Authorities said it was probably the largest maritime rescue operation in peacetime in the history of Australia. It was also a symbol of a country in perpetual escape from danger during a catastrophic fire season, and the challenge facing the government to control the flames.

The scorching heat and afternoon winds drove fires on Saturday in large swaths of Australia, which added to the devastation of a deadly fire season that has now claimed 23 lives. Thousands of people have been evacuated, while many threatened towns and cities still burned from the fierce flames that swept the countryside earlier this week.