"It's an atomic bomb,quot;: Australia deploys military while fires spread

HASTINGS, Australia – Evacuees walked the gangway of the giant naval ship to the dock, each with only a few items of luggage. Some had babies and others their dogs, whose legs were still shaky during the 20-hour trip along the coast of Australia. They were tired and their clothes smelled of smoke, but the terrible hells were finally behind them.
Four days after a forest fire ravaged the remote coastal city of Mallacoota, forcing people to take refuge on the beach under a blood-red sky, more than 1,000 stranded residents and tourists arrived in Hastings, a city near Melbourne, on Saturday.
Authorities said it was probably the largest maritime rescue operation in peacetime in the history of Australia. It was also a symbol of a country in perpetual escape from danger during a catastrophic fire season, and the challenge facing the government to control the flames.
The scorching heat and afternoon winds drove fires on Saturday in large swaths of Australia, which added to the devastation of a deadly fire season that has now claimed 23 lives. Thousands of people have been evacuated, while many threatened towns and cities still burned from the fierce flames that swept the countryside earlier this week.
So far, more than 12 million acres have been burned, an area larger than Switzerland, and the damage is expected to only worsen in the extremely arid conditions that are allowing fires to spread. Fires are also so hot and large that they create their own weather patterns, which can make conditions worse.
In the absence of more than a month for the fire season, the government announced on Saturday a large-scale use of military assets, a deployment that had not been seen since World War II, experts say. Around 3,000 army reservists, along with airplanes and naval ships, are available to help with the evacuation of people fleeing the flames.
"The government has not made this decision lightly," said Defense Minister Linda Reynolds. "It is the first time that reservations have been called in this way in living memory."
In anticipation of the bad conditions on Saturday, thousands of people were evacuated, largely from communities along the southeast coast, where cities fill up with tourists during the summer. Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced that a third Australian Navy ship, the Adelaide, would be used to evacuate people.
Morrison, who has been widely criticized for his response to fires, had resisted an important intervention by the national government, saying that fire fighting has traditionally been the domain of individual states. It has also minimized the link between global warming and the extreme conditions that have fueled the fires.
The states and their overwhelming majority The volunteer force of firefighters in rural areas has been affected and depleted for a season that began earlier and has been especially fierce. While Australia has long dealt with forest fires, a one-year drought and record temperatures have made the season more volatile and unpredictable.
The Office of Meteorology reported that Penrith's western suburb of Sydney, which peaked at 48.9 degrees Celsius, or 120 degrees Fahrenheit, was the hottest place in the country on Saturday. Last month, Australia recorded its warmest day on the entire continent.
How Climate change worsens, scientists predict that fires will be more frequent and more intense.
John Blaxland, a professor at the Center for Strategic and Defense Studies at the National University of Australia, said the country had not seen a catastrophe on this scale, affecting so many people in so many different places since Australia became independent in 1901.
With other obligations in the Pacific and Southeast Asia, the army was not necessarily staffed to handle an impending climate crisis, he said. "If this is the new normal, then that model is broken," he said.
Authorities said Saturday that a major fire had crossed from northern Victoria to New South Wales and was spreading rapidly. Electric storms generated by fire They have appeared on fires in two different places. Emergency workers were using cranes and tankers to fight the fires, as the winds that advanced along the coast were causing some of the fires to merge.
Fires burn fiercely along the east coast of Australia, as well as in South Australia, Tasmania and parts of Western Australia.
In southern Australia, fire swept through a popular nature reserve known for its koala bears, sea lions and other wild animals, killing a man and his adult son.
In towns along the southwest coast, between Melbourne and Sydney, the stores closed, electricity was cut and the authorities went door to door ordering evacuations.
In Nowra, a coastal town two hours south of Sydney, the sky darkened and the air filled with smoky smoke.
In a bowling club transformed into an evacuation center, people tied with gas masks, while dogs barked frantically. A chaplain ministered to the anxious.
"There is no safe place," said Liddy Lant, a hospital maid who still wore her uniform and had fled her home on Saturday. "Seriously, I could just sit and cry."
The Fire Commissioner of the Rural Fire Service in New South Wales, Shane Fitzsimmons, told reporters on Saturday that more than 148 active fires were burning alone in his state, with 12 at an emergency level. Further south, in Victoria, authorities counted more than 50 active fires.
"This is not a forest fire," Andrew Constance, the New South Wales transport minister, told ABC radio. "It's an atomic bomb."
For the wildlife of Australia, the figure has been incalculable. About 87 percent of Australia's wildlife is endemic to the country, which means it can only be found on this island continent.
And many of those species, such as the koala, the southern brown bandicoot and the long-legged potoroo, have populations that live in the regions now destroyed by fires. Because this season's fires have been so intense and consumed wetlands as well as dry eucalyptus forests, there are few places where many of these animals can seek refuge.
"We've never seen fires like this, not to this extent, not all at once, and the reservoir of animals that could come and repopulate the areas may not be there," said Jim Radford, a La Trobe researcher. University of Melbourne
At the Nowra evacuation center, about a hundred people sought refuge throughout the day. Children chased each other while paramedics put oxygen masks on older residents.
Ms. Lant, 71, said she received an emergency alert on Saturday afternoon telling her to evacuate immediately from North Nowra. He ran home to find his dog Kaiser and his bird. His cat had run away. Firefighters knocked on the doors telling their neighbors to leave. His brother is in Mallacoota, the town where residents are being evacuated by the navy.
"I just had it," he said.
At the next table, the Barwick family and their two dogs waited as they had for days. Although their home in Worrigee was not on the direct fire line, they had arrived here Tuesday night, after having lived a forest fire in 2017.
His two children had been traumatized by that experience. At that time, they had to flee from the approaching flames, spending hours on the beach.
"I don't need them to see the feathers again," said Daniel Barwick. "I'm just trying to protect them as much as possible."
When people landed the naval ships in Hastings on Saturday, emergency service workers offered emotional support and prefabricated snacks. Then, the buses took them to Melbourne or to a help center in the nearby city of Somerville, where many would be picked up by friends and family.
Newcomers said they were grateful to be safe on land. A man who had gotten off a bus in Somerville hugged a woman who had come to meet him and sobbed.
What Darcy Brown, 16, craved most was a shower. Ms. Brown had just moved with her family to Mallacoota when the fire ravaged her new home and made her asthma worse. It was "devastating," he said.
Others said their personal friction with the climate disaster had crystallized their opinion that the government needed to do more, not only to reduce emissions that trap heat, but also to help the country adapt to a warmer world.
A woman disembarking from the boat, Corrin Mueller, 23, was carrying a sign that said "inaction costs more," which he described as referring to the Australian government's failure to reduce emissions.
"We're only here because nobody has acted fast enough," he said. "And there is still much more we can do to prevent more people from having to go through this."