Isaiah Thomas was kicked out early for & # 39; pushing & # 39; to the referee while discipline problems persist for the Washington Wizards guard | NBA News

Isaiah Thomas was kicked out early for 'pushing' to the referee while discipline problems persist for the Washington Wizards guard

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Washington point guard Isaiah Thomas was ejected less than 90 seconds in the Wizards game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night for contacting an officer.

Thomas was tied along the bench by Carmelo Anthony of Portland with 10:32 remaining in the first quarter. When he separated from Anthony, he contacted referee Marat Kogut, who tripped over the crowd.

The 30-year-old received a technical foul and was sent off. The call was reviewed and confirmed.








The latest controversy comes shortly after the two-time All-Star received a two-game suspension after entering the stands to face two fans after a timeout in Philadelphia on December 21.

Isaiah Thomas can't believe he was expelled
Image:
Isaiah Thomas can't believe he was expelled

"He made physical contact with the referee," team leader Mark Ayotte said in a group report, reported by ESPN. "It was definitely just a push during the contact of the dead ball with the referee."

Wizards coach Scott Brooks thought the contact was accidental.

"I mean he had a different vision, obviously," he said. "They were in a scrum and they were fighting for the ball, a jumping ball.









"He had the opinion that he seemed to have lost his balance, but (the referee) had a better view and then they looked at him. They looked at him, so hopefully they made the right decision."

"I mean he is unfortunate because we are depressed and need bodies. It is difficult."

Washington lost the game by a margin of 19 points to fall to a 10-24 record in 13th place in the Eastern Conference.

Thomas had two points and one rotation before he was ejected. He is averaging 13.5 points and 4.6 assists so far this season, his first with the Wizards

